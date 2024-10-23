sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • Initiatives /
  • Metropolis Healthcare Study reveals 30% surge in Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Positivity

Published 20:03 IST, October 23rd 2024

Metropolis Healthcare Study reveals 30% surge in Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Positivity

Metropolis, published in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research, analyzed data from over 1.2 lakh cases

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Metropolis Healthcare Study
Metropolis Healthcare Study reveals 30% surge in Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Positivity post COVID-19. | Image: Metropolis Healthcare Study
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:03 IST, October 23rd 2024