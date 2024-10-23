Published 20:03 IST, October 23rd 2024
Metropolis Healthcare Study reveals 30% surge in Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Positivity
Metropolis, published in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research, analyzed data from over 1.2 lakh cases
- Initiatives
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Metropolis Healthcare Study reveals 30% surge in Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Positivity post COVID-19. | Image: Metropolis Healthcare Study
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:03 IST, October 23rd 2024