Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh: In a defining moment for Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and environmental landscape, Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Kanigiri, Prakasam district. This marks the beginning of a Rs 65,000 crore investment by Reliance Bio Energy Limited to establish 500 such plants across the state, promising a seismic shift towards sustainable energy and rural employment.

Reliance Bio Energy Limited commits ₹65,000 crore to establish 500 CBG plants in Andhra Pradesh, creating 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The first plant, with a ₹139 crore investment, is set on 497 acres in Kanigiri, Prakasam district, with a 100-tonne daily capacity.

Initiative to transform barren lands into biofuel hubs, offering farmers sustainable income through Napier grass cultivation.

Andhra Pradesh emerges as a national leader in renewable energy, with a quarter of Reliance's planned 2,000 CBG plants in India located in the state.

Announcing the project on X, Lokesh emphasized its transformational impact: "The coalition government is bringing industrial progress to the backward Prakasam district. I have laid the foundation stone for Reliance New Energy’s Integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant in Divakarpalli, PCPally Mandal, Kanigiri constituency. Along with Reliance Industries Director P.M.S. Prasad, Reliance Industries Ltd. AP & TS Mentor P.V.L. Madhav Rao, and Reliance Bioenergy CEO Harindra K. Tripathi, I performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the project. This CBG plant, being set up on 497 acres with an investment of ₹139 crore, will have a capacity of 100 tonnes. It is the first of the 500 CBG plants that Reliance plans to establish across the state."

This initiative, Lokesh noted, aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. "These CBG plants are a direct implementation of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu's 'P4' vision. The first plant is being established in Divakarpuram, Kanigiri constituency. This initiative will provide immense benefits to farmers in dryland areas with no irrigation facilities. Napier grass will be cultivated to produce biogas, and farmers will receive ₹15,000 per acre for government land and ₹31,000 per acre for private land under lease agreements. These plants will create significant employment opportunities for rural youth."

The project is poised to transform Andhra Pradesh into a biofuel powerhouse, with 25% of Reliance’s planned 2,000 CBG plants nationwide to be based in the state. Investors’ confidence in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh asserted, stems from the proactive and business-friendly policies spearheaded by Chief Minister Naidu. "The confidence that investors like Reliance have in our leadership is a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s potential as a hub for sustainable energy," he posted on X.