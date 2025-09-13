Ministry of Education, Georgia Clarifies Recognition of 6-Year MD (MBBS-equivalent) Programs, Aligned with NMC FMGL 2021

Mumbai [India], September 12: This statement follows correspondence received on 22 August 2025 (Ministry registration No. 1014543) requesting clarification about the Medical Doctor (MD) educational program; Ref.: MES4250001082588 — 05 September 2025 - LLC Georgian National University – SEU.

Georgia’s quality assurance system of medical education is fully in line with national as well as international standards and requirements. Every Medical Doctor (MD) educational programme currently operating in the country has been accredited by the LEPL National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement (NCEQE), which, for its part, gained recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) for the period of 10 years in 2018.

Accordingly, the evaluation of medical programs in Georgia is fully aligned with WFME standards and procedures, as well as with the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO), which ensures international recognition of qualification and degrees of Medical Doctor (MD) education program awarded in Georgia. Consequently, degrees issued in Georgia are recognized by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) and alumni have the right to take USMLE exams in the US to start preparation for post-diploma (residency).

The Medical Doctor (MD) education program in Georgia has a duration of six years (360 ECTS). The curriculum includes theoretical courses as well as clinical and practical components. The sixth year is fully dedicated to a mandatory internship (internatura). The program content and structure is fully in line with international standards and is equivalent to the MBBS programs offered in India and the United Kingdom.

According to Georgia’s Law on Medical Practice, graduates of Medical Doctor (MD) education program (both – national and international students) have the right to work as junior doctors without the need for an additional examination. Junior doctors practice under the supervision of certified specialists; however, in emergency situations, they are authorized to provide medical assistance independently.

According to the law, graduates of the Medical Doctor (MD) education program are granted professional rights regardless of their citizenship. They are eligible to work in Georgia as junior doctors, which is fully in line with the requirements of the National Medical Commission (NMC). In addition, Georgia’s medical education system is fully aligned with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations set by India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) in 2021.

Graduates of the Medical Doctor (MD) education program are authorized to take NExT/FMGE exams and continue their professional practice in India.