Minor vs Regular Savings Account: What Parents Should Know | Image: Initiative

Teaching children to handle money early can set habits that last for life. A savings account is often the first step, yet parents are sometimes unsure how a child-focused option compares with a standard one.

This article explains how the two account types compare, what to check before choosing, and the simple steps to get started.

What is a Minor Bank Account?

A minor bank account is a savings account opened in a child’s name, and managed under the guardianship of a parent. Banks design these accounts to balance learning with protection. Common features include:

● Joint or guardian-operator models, with the adult controlling withdrawals or limits.

● Custom caps on ATM use, transfers, and card spending to reduce risk.

● Debit cards may be provided with low daily ceilings.

● Conversion to an adult account once the child turns 18, usually with fresh KYC.

Parents should check documentation needs such as the child's identity proof, date-of-birth certificate, and the guardian's PAN and address proof. Read the schedule of charges for card reissue, alerts, and ATM usage.

What is a Regular Savings Account?

A regular savings account is designed for adults and offers full control to the holder. Key differences between a regular and a minor savings account include:

● Independent operation with no guardian oversight.

● Wider transaction limits and access to chequebooks, UPI, standing instructions, and auto-debits.

● Broader digital services like mobile banking, e-statements, and investment links.

Many banks now support online bank account opening, reducing the need for branch visits. Reviewing the bank's privacy practices and the banking app's parental controls is a good idea.

Key Points Parents Should Compare

Before choosing, compare the following:

● Eligibility and Age Bands: Upper age limit for a child account is 18.

● KYC and Documentation: Child ID or birth certificate, guardian PAN and address.

● Operating Mode: Whether the child can transact independently, and to what extent.

● Card and Payment Controls: Daily limits, and UPI permissions.

● Fees and Minimum Balance: Penalties, card charges, average monthly balance (AMB) and alert fees.

● Digital Tools: App quality, spend categorisation, and savings goals.

● Account Transition: Process to shift to an adult account and continuity of account number.

Safe Use and Money Habits for Children

Set simple rules that a child can follow:

● Agree on a monthly pocket-money transfer and encourage saving a fixed portion.

● Use alerts to review card swipes together and discuss needs versus wants.

● Keep contactless limits modest and switch off international usage unless required.

Simple Steps to Get Started

Here are the simple steps to get started:

1. Shortlist two or three banks and read their schedules of charges and features.

2. Gather KYC documents for the child and the guardian.

3. Choose a branch visit or video KYC route, activate card controls and alerts, then set low limits to start.

Conclusion