Mission New India Gujarat State Youth President Amrutiya Pratham Praised for Transforming Work Across Gujarat

Youth President Amrutiya Pratham, the charismatic young President of the Gujarat Youth Association, has earned much praise for his out-of-the-ordinary work towards empowering the youth and improving society. Just recently, he was awarded by Mr. Ravi Chanakya, Acting National President of the Narendra Modi Vichaar Manch - Mission New India , for his out-standing service and inspirational leadership.

Famous for his ardent passion and commitment to youth empowerment, Pratham Amrutiya has been leading the charge of uniting and empowering the young population in various districts of Gujarat. Through his leadership, numerous youth organizations have come into being across various districts, establishing strong grassroots networks that foster growth, leadership, and community engagement.

Pratham has guided a chain of successful projects, from career-oriented youth development programs to social campaigns. His workshops, such as the "Youth Growth Plan" ones, have given thousands of youths practical skills and life advice. Additionally, his organization was instrumental in organizing blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness seminars—all for building a healthier and more informed society.

"Working for the youth and fulfilling their brighter tomorrow is not just a job, but a responsibility," quoted Amrutiya Pratham. "Such appreciation reinforces our will to further build a brighter tomorrow for Gujarat's next generation."

The conferment of Mr. Ravi Chanakya is an appreciation of the nation for what has been achieved by Pratham in linking young dynamism with social welfare and nation-building values. This also serves the cause of the Gujarat Youth Association of imparting leadership, solidarity, and selfless service.