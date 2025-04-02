Moh-Maya: A Short Film on Women's Emotional Struggles in Society

Moh-Maya is a visually captivating short film that delves into the intricate web of societal expectations, tradition, and the emotional landscape of women navigating through a world shaped by rigid norms. In just 21 minutes, it presents a powerful exploration of the pressure women face regarding virginity, marriage, and their place in a patriarchal society. The film not only unravels these emotional and psychological traps but also invites audiences to reflect on the need for mutual respect and understanding in human relationships.

The film stars an incredible cast. Ulka Gupta delivers a mesmerizing performance as Maya, capturing the emotional depth and vulnerability of a woman caught in the struggle between tradition and personal freedom. Ansh Pandey's portrayal of Moh is both powerful and nuanced, bringing a raw authenticity to the character that deeply resonates with the audience. and Aniket Indoriya, a co-producer and lead actor as Mohan Singh Rathore, started his career in theater at Ravindra Munch in 2012 before moving to Mumbai in 2015. His roles often explore negative and grey characters. He is inspired by actors like Irfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee.

Moh-Maya is a powerful collaboration between director Manoj Maurya and producer Abhishek Sharma, both of whom bring their expertise and passion to this impactful film. Manoj, with his background in Fine Arts and Psychology, blends artistic vision with social consciousness, challenging societal norms and offering a fresh perspective on gender and tradition. Abhishek, a seasoned producer, uses his experience to bring thought-provoking cinema to global audiences through his company, Shubham Cine World. Moh-Maya is set to make waves at international film festivals, sparking important conversations about societal issues. Manoj,Abhishek Aniket are committed to creating emotionally resonant narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling and leave a lasting impact worldwide.