Mother’s Feet Are Sacred Like Pilgrimage, Mother Tongue A Source of Joy: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that mothers' feet are sacred like pilgrimage. Mother tongue gives joy. The grammar of our mother tongue is precise, and Hindi literature is equally rich. He said that the alphabet of Hindi, woven into 52 letters, is our first school. It is Hindi that leads to wisdom . Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also mentioned that Hindi is among the most widely spoken languages in the world. After English and Mandarin, Hindi is the third most spoken language globally. Hindi connects our culture, and without it, our literature, emotions, and sensitivities are undoubtedly incomplete.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the Bharatiya Matrubhasa Anusthan program organised as part of Hindi Day celebrations at the Hansdhvani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan on Monday. During the event, he honoured ten eminent literary figures from India and abroad, who have contributed to Hindi literature and its popularization, with various National Hindi Language Awards. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released and launched several literary books. During the event, Dr. Yadav was presented with the Gold Award by WOW Award Asian Team in the special category of government ceremonies in Asia, for the Vikramotsav 2025 organized by Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Chair. The program also witnessed the launch of the campaign “Be Indian, Buy Indian, Hamari Lakshmi Hamare Paas” under the Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan for the nation’s benefit. The posters of the RNTU’s World Hindi Olympiad and Vishwarang were also unveiled on this occasion.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav mentioned that Engineer’s Day was also celebrated today. He extended his greetings to everyone on this occasion. He said that India is the only country where the largest number of people speak Hindi as their mother tongue. Thousands of years ago, Lord Ram had emphasized the dignity of the mother tongue. The beauty of Hindi can be seen in the epic of Alha-Udal. Poetry on Rani Lakshmibai and Rani Durgavati should be included in academic curricula. During Raja Bhoj’s era, poets were honoured with gold coins for their compositions. Many languages like Malvi, Bhili, and Korku have evolved from the works of the great poet Kalidas. He added that the late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave Hindi poetry a distinct place and served the longest tenure as the Leader of the Opposition during his 50-year political career. Currently, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi glorifies India by addressing major platforms in Hindi. His mere presence lights up the stage.

During the event, Culture and Tourism Minister (Independent Charge) Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi stated that Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world. Hindi reflects our cultural consciousness and thoughts. He congratulated the ten honoured literary figures on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department and stated that the state government is working towards making Hindi the national language. Medical education in the state has also begun in Hindi.

RNTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Santosh Chaube said that the initiatives started by the Madhya Pradesh government in arts and culture are gaining recognition across the country. Vishwarang has spread to many countries, and Hindi is being taught in several countries including Mauritius. The World Hindi Olympiad is being organized in 50 countries with around 4 to 5 lakh participants. The closing ceremony of Vishwarang will be held in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. He invited Chief Minister as the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the World Hindi Olympiad.

Additional Chief Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Shri Shivshekhar Shukla, stated that the Indian Mother Tongue Ritual is a joyous festival celebrating the honour of Hindi. The Madhya Pradesh government is proud to honour individuals, authors, literary figures, and creators who contribute to giving Hindi its rightful place. Honours and Decorations During the event, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav conferred the following National Hindi Language Awards on 10 honourees:

National Information Technology Award

Shri Prashant Pol – Jabalpur (2024)

Shri Lokendra Singh Rajput – Bhopal (2025)

National Nirmal Verma Award

Ms. Rita Kaushal – Australia (2024)

Dr. Vandana Mukesh – England (2025)

National Father Kamil Bulke Award

Dr. Indira Gaziyeva – Russia (2024)

Mrs. Padma Josephine Veersinghe (2025)

National Gunakar Mule Award

Dr. Radheshyam Napit – Shahdol (2024)

Dr. Sadanand Damodar Sapre – Bhopal (2025)

National Hindi Service Award

Dr. K.C. Ajay Kumar – Thiruvananthapuram (2024)

Dr. Vinod Babbar – Delhi (2025)

Book Releases and Publications

Bhartiya Bhasha Alok – Shri Rajeshwar Trivedi

Samaj Ki Bhasha Ka Sankalp – Shri Vijay Datt Shridhar

Bhojpuri Pratibhayein – Dr. Dharmendra Pare

Shivgita, Dattatreya Gita, Kapil Gita, Avadhut Gita, Bhagwat Gita, Yam Gita, Harihar Gita, Bhrigu Gita, Shri Krishna Charitra – Shri Bankimchandram Chattopadhyay

Shri Radha Dwapar Yug Ki Mahanayika – Shri Ashok Sharma

Lok Mein Vedant – Dr. Saroj Gupta