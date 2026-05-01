Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh Spent Years Telling CEOs How to Transform Now He's Telling Students Something Even More Important

There is a particular kind of motivational speaker who fills convention halls in Singapore, fields calls from Fortune 500 companies to speak at their leadership off-sites, and gets flown business class halfway across the world to tell executives something they already know but need to hear from someone else. Simerjeet Singh (also known as The Disruption Coach) is that speaker. What makes him unusual is what he does the rest of the time.

In an era where artificial intelligence can generate a career roadmap in eleven seconds, Singh is doing something stubbornly, almost defiantly human. He is sitting cross-legged on university campuses, fielding unscripted questions from twenty-year-olds, cracking jokes, and answering with the kind of lived, scarred, and hard-won wisdom that no large language model has yet figured out how to fake.

Forget the Chatbots. This Man Has a Better Story.

Singh's biography reads less like a LinkedIn profile and more like a choose-your-own-adventure novel. The kind where the protagonist keeps choosing the proverbial ‘road-less-travelled’.

Advertisement

He grew up in a family of doctors. He chose hotel management. In a country where career choices are frequently a family consensus exercise, that alone takes a certain kind of nerve. What followed was eight years across five countries in the hospitality industry, where he worked his way from operations trainee to operations manager; learning, as he puts it, that the best schools don't always have campuses.

Then, in 2007, he made the move that would define him. He relocated back to India, walked away from a stable international career, and decided to reinvent himself entirely. In his own words: ‘to give voice to his inner talents’. He planted himself in a tier-two Indian city and built, from scratch, an international speaking business that now counts among its clients some of the world's largest corporations across pharma, energy, banking, and technology. His audiences span more than 80 nationalities. His speaking calendar touches India, Singapore, North America, and the Middle East.

Advertisement

He tells young people this story not to impress them, but to disrupt the quietly suffocating and outdated belief that big careers are the exclusive territory of big cities and big pedigrees.

What ChatGPT Cannot Tell Your Students About Successful Careers

Here is the inconvenient truth about career advice in 2026: most of it is available for free, instantly, from an AI chatbot that will give you a competent, well-structured, thoroughly inoffensive and often flattering answer at three in the morning. So, what, exactly, is the role of a human being standing on a stage?

Singh's answer, demonstrated rather than stated, is humour, humility, and the irreplaceable pull of a personal story. When he shares stories about his own career curves, the audience isn't consuming generic self-help information. They're watching someone who actually lived it. That's a different experience entirely.

His outreach to young people takes several forms. The Coach on Campus program, for example, is built on raw, unscripted, spontaneous Q&A sessions filmed at schools, colleges, and universities and has accumulated millions of views. It is deliberately unpolished, which is precisely the point.

His Skills of the Future series on YouTube, produced with evident care through 2026, tackles the competencies that neither a degree nor a job description quite captures — adaptability, resilience, creativity, emotional intelligence, leadership, and communication. The Ask SJS series answers questions submitted by users, bringing the conclave format to anyone with a Wi-Fi connection.

In January 2026, he delivered a keynote at the Career Conclave organised by the Government of Goa. He has spoken virtually to students in Oman on alternate career pathways. He's appeared in person in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand, at events like the USLS, urging young people to be changemakers rather than bystanders.

And it isn’t only campuses that are calling. The corporate world, particularly the technology sector, has been paying close attention to what Singh brings to a room full of young talent. Fresh recruits at Oracle’s offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad experienced this firsthand when Singh addressed hundreds of new joiners as part of the Oracle Global Tech Program — an event, held in February 2026, that also featured a fireside chat with Bollywood icon and motivational speaker Anupam Kher. It is not the first time leading tech companies have trusted him with their most valuable and most impressionable asset: their new hires. Samsung has previously brought him in to conduct orientation programs for fresh engineers, the kind of foundational sessions that shape how a young professional thinks about their career long before they’ve properly begun it.

The CHM Model of Career Success: Curves, Habits, Mindset

Singh's most popular framework with student audiences is disarmingly simple and, on reflection, quietly radical.

Curves, not straight lines. Academic life, he observes, is engineered for linearity — Grade 10 leads to Grade 11 leads to Grade 12, each step announced in advance. The professional world is under no such obligation. It zigs. It pivots. Entire industries evaporate; new ones materialize. Singh encourages young people to stop mourning the straight line and start getting comfortable with the curve, and to meet uncertainty not with dread, but with an open and growth-oriented mindset.

Habits, not motivation. This is where Singh tends to get both a laugh and a moment of genuine reckoning from his audiences. Motivation, he says, is like the stock market: volatile, emotional, and wildly unreliable. Habits are like the SIP, the systematic investment plans: unglamorous, consistent, and devastatingly powerful in their long-term compounding effect. Build the right habits young, and time becomes your most powerful collaborator.

Mindset, not just degrees. Skills matter. Credentials matter. But the differentiator, Singh argues, is the interior architecture and mindset traits such as emotional resilience, optimism, the capacity to start conversations and build networks, the willingness to learn like a beginner for life.

Some Things You Do Not Do for the Fee

There is something worth pausing on here. Simerjeet Singh is, by any reasonable measure, a man at the peak of his professional demand. His speaking calendar is full. His clients are global. His fees reflect a career built over two decades of deliberate, often unconventional choices. And yet, here he is — on campuses, in online series, at career conclaves in India, in virtual sessions with students in Oman, in person with young people in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, doing work that no invoice necessitated. In his own words, he is answering a calling. Feeding what he describes as his big hunger. And in doing so, he is once again living the very message he preaches: that the most meaningful choices are rarely the obvious ones.

This is not what a typical motivational speaker does. It is not the path of least resistance for a man of his standing. But Singh has never shown much interest in the path of least resistance. He goes where he feels the work matters most, and somewhere in that calculus, young people — impressionable, under guided, and often starved of genuine role models — keep coming up near the top. He speaks about the advice he never received when he was navigating his own early curves, and there is a quiet personal mission in that. The mission to save others the time, the detours, the unnecessary self-doubt that comes from simply not knowing what is possible.