Move Over Ethan Hunt: India’s Panther’s Ghosts Franchise Promises to Redefine Global Spy Cinema"

In the world of high-stakes thrillers and pulse-pounding espionage, India has long been waiting for its own answer to Mission Impossible—and it may have finally arrived. The third instalment of the wildly popular six–part Panther’s Ghosts series, titled The Dealer, is set to hit bookstores soon, and it’s already making waves—not just for its storytelling, but for the storm it’s bringing to the big screen.

Following the roaring success of The Panther’s Ghosts: The Beginning and The Puppeteer, authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma are once again ready to plunge readers into the shadowy world of geopolitics, covert missions, and international betrayal. Known for their taut narratives and cinematic flair, the duo has carved a niche for themselves as among India’s top 10 inspiring writers, and their books have consistently ranked among the top 15 must-reads of 2023–25.

But The Dealer is more than just another book. It marks the turning point where fiction leaps into film.

With the backing of their in-house production banner, Anaaar Entertainment, Ajit and Anil have joined forces with two powerhouse players—Mayavi Entertainment and HAAD, the latter promoted by critically acclaimed Bollywood director Hadi Ali Abrar. Together, they are launching what they call the PG (Panther’s Ghosts) Franchise, a high-octane espionage saga that promises to take Indian action cinema to uncharted heights.

"We grew up on Mission Impossible and Jason Bourne, but we always felt India had its own stories—grittier, more real, and rooted in our soil,” says Ajit. “PG is that story. And it’s time the world saw it.”

“The Panther’s Ghosts universe is built not on fantasy, but on real-world missions, shadow diplomacy, and insider intelligence,” says Anil.

The Dealer dives deep into the operations of the Deep State, global arms syndicates, black money corridors, and the terrifying power of political puppeteers who can make or break nations—often mirroring events that have made headlines but were never fully explained.

According to director Hadi Ali Abrar, this isn't just a book-to-film adaptation—it’s the launchpad of India’s first serious spy franchise built on par with the global greats. "The difference," says Abrar, "is that while MI dazzles with gadgets and stunts, PG will make you question your news, your politics, and your truth.”

The first project under the PG Franchise banner is already in development, with the writing room buzzing and early casting conversations in motion. The PG team hints that big names will be showing interest in playing the enigmatic characters created by Ajit and Anil, particularly “The Panther” himself, India’s fictional but formidable Prime Minister, Damodar Das.

With Anaaar Entertainment leading the charge, Mayavi’s cinematic storytelling expertise, and HAAD’s action-focused vision, Panther’s Ghosts is poised to be India’s first geopolitical thriller franchise with global ambitions.