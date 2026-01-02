Moving Toward A Better 2026 Through The Insights Of Prominent Personalities | Image: Initiative Desk

Amid global uncertainty and widespread developments during 2025, people approached 2026 with both concern and renewed hope. In this context, the campaign offered a credible platform for distinguished personalities, industry leaders, and subject-matter experts to share their insights and vision for 2026. Their perspectives encouraged innovation, informed decision-making, and positive progress across industries and communities. Featured below are prominent voices contributing thoughtful insights toward a more balanced, progressive, and hopeful future in 2026.

Abhishek Tripathi

Abhishek Tripathi is a distinguished entrepreneur, AI scientist, and global investor, known for seamlessly blending deep technical expertise with visionary leadership. With investments across twelve international ventures and more than 200 successfully executed projects worldwide, he has played a pivotal role in building high-growth ecosystems in FinTech, EdTech, and MarTech. His work extends to aerospace and defence, where he has led the deployment of real-time intelligent acquisition systems, strengthening mission-critical infrastructures. Equally committed to knowledge creation, he actively collaborates with leading academic institutions to nurture innovation and intellectual capital.

Sharing his outlook for 2026, Abhishek emphasises that artificial intelligence will move beyond experimentation into decisive governance, security, and economic transformation. He foresees a year of rapid AI adoption with intermittent regulatory and ethical challenges. According to him, nations and enterprises that invest in responsible AI, data sovereignty, and talent development will emerge as global leaders. While short-term disruptions are inevitable, he believes 2026 will ultimately mark a shift toward precision-driven, inclusive, and empowerment-focused technological progress.

Bholanath Das

Bholanath Das is the Founder of the School of Day Traders (SODT), a stock market expert, and the author of The Stock Market: A Story Seen from the Inside. An educationist since 2009 and currently serving as the Head of Institution of a Higher Secondary School, he has consistently worked to bridge education and empowerment. Through SODT, he promotes financial literacy, responsible trading, and skill-based learning, creating meaningful opportunities for local and rural youth.

Bholanath Das views 2026 as a year of cautious optimism for the stock market. According to him, global economic realignments, interest rate adjustments, and technological innovation will create both opportunities and short-term volatility. He believes the first half of the year may witness fluctuations due to geopolitical factors, policy changes, and shifting investor sentiment. However, the latter half of 2026 is expected to show stronger stability and selective growth, particularly in sectors linked to technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, and financial services. He emphasises that informed, knowledge-based investing rather than speculation will be key, with a focus on fundamentals, risk management, and long-term vision.

Indrani Radhakrishna

Indrani Radhakrishna is a multifaceted professional with expertise as a lawyer, researcher, writer, and public speaker. An international awardee in peace and development, she served as a Peace Ambassador and is a member of the SPMUDA Commission on Human Rights and the Human Rights Advisory Council. A committed social activist, she actively works on women’s development and domestic violence issues.

As part of the Voices That Shape 2026 initiative, she highlights the urgent need for societal realignment. She observes that modern life has become excessively fast, leaving little room for peace, compassion, empathy, and shared values. She stresses sustainable agriculture to safeguard food security, advocates stronger public transport to reduce pollution, emphasises rainwater conservation, and supports adaptable joint family systems to curb wasteful consumption. Education, she believes, must return to teaching how to live, supported by ethical governance.

Aarti Thapa

Planning for Health and Environment in 2026

Air pollution has reached alarming levels across India, with metro cities like Delhi recording AQI levels above 350. This poses severe health risks, particularly for children and senior citizens.

As a social activist, Aarti Thapa’s focus in 2026 is on health and the environment. Through her NGO, PANKH, she aims to initiate strategies to protect nature and spread environmental awareness. Community engagement, sustainable practices, and health-focused initiatives form the core of their work.

PANKH continues its grassroots efforts with renewed vision and planning, calling on partners and well-wishers to collaborate in creating a cleaner, healthier future.

Save the Environment, Save Life.

PANKH – Chalo Kuch Achcha Karte Hain.

Dhritiman Chakraborty

Dhritiman Chakraborty is an International Coaching Federation–certified Life and Executive Coach with over 23 years of corporate experience. A John Mattone–certified Intelligent Leadership Coach, he specialises in leadership development, career scaling, and soft skills training.

He believes 2026 will reward awareness over speed. AI will reshape work, but conscious leadership will depend on independent thinking, emotional resilience, and ethical clarity. Continuous learning will matter more than credentials, and leadership will shift from command-and-control to empathy and purpose. India’s growth story, he notes, presents an opportunity not just to participate, but to contribute meaningfully.

Prof. Dr Anshuman Naik

Prof. Dr Anshuman Naik is a respected diabetes and metabolic health expert whose centre has helped over one lakh patients manage or reverse diabetes through lifestyle-based interventions.

He sees 2026 as a transformative year for diabetes care, driven by advancements in GLP-1 and dual GIP/GLP-1 therapies. While scientific progress accelerates, he stresses that lifestyle changes remain essential. A balanced future, he believes, lies in combining medical innovation with preventive living and wider access to care.

Prof. Dr. Divya Tanwar

Prof. Dr. Divya Tanwar is the founding Chairperson of the Divey Foundation and an expert in cybersecurity, education, and social impact.

She views 2026 as a decisive year for strengthening cybersecurity. According to her, cyber literacy, ethical technology use, and proactive education are essential to building trust in digital ecosystems. Collaboration between academia, technology experts, and social organisations will foster resilience and informed citizenship.

Dr. Mohit Rana

Dr. Mohit Rana is the CEO of Infomerics Analytics & Research and a key contributor to strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem. His organisation has worked with over 15,000 MSMEs, helping them improve transparency, financial discipline, and access to formal credit.

He emphasizes that Infomerics bridges the gap between MSMEs and lenders by thinking like banks. Looking ahead, the company aims to evolve into a technology-driven analytics platform, leveraging AI and people-centric frameworks to drive inclusive growth and long-term resilience.

Nandini Khanna

Nandini Khanna is an Image Consultant and Early Years Program Expert focused on confidence-building, communication, and personal presence.

She believes that as 2026 approaches, human presence will become the strongest differentiator. Personal branding, emotional intelligence, and communication skills are no longer optional. Success will depend on clarity, authenticity, and the ability to connect meaningfully in diverse environments.

Dr. Anupamm Gupta

Dr. Anupamm Gupta is an ISO-certified astrologer, Vastu consultant, and accredited healer with extensive experience in occult sciences.

He notes that 2026 will be marked by Saturn’s transit through Pisces, bringing introspection, restructuring, and spiritual growth. While early months may feel slow, mid-year offers clarity, expansion, and strengthened relationships. For India, he foresees growth in technology, AI, communication, and infrastructure, with long-term financial stability despite mid-year volatility.