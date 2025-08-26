MP Emerging as a Leader in Healthcare & Innovation: UHM Shri Nadda

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers Shri Jagat Prasad Nadda has said that under the farsighted vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is transforming rapidly. The country is advancing in every sector of development and in healthcare, India has established a distinct global presence. Health programs and schemes formulated in Delhi are being implemented in Madhya Pradesh with unprecedented success, making the state a model for others. Madhya Pradesh is taking the lead in healthcare expansion, innovation, and improvement.

Shri Nadda was addressing a program organised by the Health Department at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Information Centre, Jabalpur. On this occasion, Shri Nadda and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Government Medical Colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli by pressing a remote button. Shri Nadda also handed over the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats each at these colleges, enabling their immediate functioning.

Shri Nadda stated that India’s new health policy shifts its focus from curative care (treatment after falling ill) to preventive and promotive healthcare. “We are writing a new story of growth and expansion in the total healthcare sector,” he said. India has become the first country in the world to provide annual health coverage of Rs. 5 lakh to the majority of its population under the Ayushman Bharat-Niramayam Yojana. He congratulated Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and the health department team for their dedication.

In the presence of Shri Nadda and Dr. Yadav, agreements were signed with private investors to establish new government medical colleges in Betul, Panna, Dhar, and Katni under the PPP model. The Union Minister and Chief Minister also launched the distribution of ‘Vay Vandana Cards’ for 8 lakh senior citizens, symbolically handing over PVC cards to five elderly beneficiaries from the stage.

They also launched the ‘Ayushman Sakhi’ Smart Chatbot, the ASHA Dialogue program, released maternal nutrition awareness materials, and inaugurated the Mother-Child Safety Card. Under the state government’s “Healthy Liver Mission,” liver screening of 1 crore people has been successfully completed. Shri Nadda lauded the leadership of CM Dr. Yadav and the dedication of field health workers in achieving this milestone.

Shri Nadda said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, revolutionary changes are being brought into India’s healthcare system. More than 1.77 lakh Health & Wellness Centres are screening for dental, mental health, cancer, and other conditions, with mandatory health check-ups for every citizen above 30 years. He highlighted that over 5 crore mothers and children are digitally screened, maternal and child care have improved, and vaccination coverage has expanded through ASHA workers.

He pointed out that 89% of births in India now take place in hospitals, maternal mortality has dropped from 130 to 93, and infant mortality has reduced to 39. Screening is ongoing for 5.2 crore people with hypertension, 3.5 crore with diabetes, and sickle cell anaemia and TB patients. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 12.74 crore families (over 50 crore citizens) are covered with free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh. Through the newly launched ‘Vay Vandana Card’, senior citizens aged 70 and above are receiving free healthcare facilities—an unprecedented service unmatched by any insurance company worldwide.

Shri Nadda informed that India currently has 780 medical colleges offering 1.7 lakh MBBS seats, and Prime Minister Modi has set a target of adding 75,000 more UG and PG seats over the next five years. He said that establishing medical colleges in smaller towns will help ensure the availability of doctors in rural areas. Shri Nadda praised Madhya Pradesh for pioneering MBBS education in Hindi, allowing students from rural backgrounds to pursue medical studies in their own language.

Shri Nadda recalled India’s fight against COVID-19, noting that India was the fastest to develop a vaccine, which served both its citizens and countries worldwide. Unlike the unrest seen in the US and Europe, India fought the pandemic unitedly under PM Modi’s leadership.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the government’s role goes beyond treating illnesses, extending support to both patients and their families. He noted that Madhya Pradesh had only 5 medical colleges in 2003, while today it has 32 (17 government, 13 private, and 2 newly inaugurated). The government has approved around 15 new government medical colleges in the last 18 months and is working to open medical or Ayurvedic colleges in every district.

The Chief Minister highlighted facilities like free air ambulance and mortuary vehicle services for the poor, and the ‘Rahveer Yojana’, which provides Rs. 1.5 lakh treatment support to road accident victims and Rs. 25,000 reward to those who help take them to the hospital. Under the PPP mode, 75% of medical college seats will be free for poor students.

CM Dr. Yadav reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tribal welfare, advanced healthcare access, and mission-mode expansion of facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla said Madhya Pradesh currently has 19 government and 13 private medical colleges, plus AIIMS Bhopal, and will soon have 26 government colleges. Four new PPP-model colleges were signed today, and several more are under construction. Madhya Pradesh is leading the country in the Liver Health Mission and will soon extend telemedicine services via ASHA workers.

Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Shri Sandeep Yadav described the day as historic, with two new colleges inaugurated, four PPP projects signed, and major healthcare innovations launched.