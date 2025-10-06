MP Is Most Suitable State For Investment: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, has become the country's ideal investment destination. It is the sacred land of rivers and tigers, where Lord Krishna spent his childhood and received his education. The state shares a 5,000-year-old connection with Assam through the legends of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmini. Among the 52 Shakti Peethas, the Kamakhya temple is located in Assam, while Madhya Pradesh has the Mahakal temple.

Dr. Yadav emphasized that Madhya Pradesh’s central location, abundant electricity and water, skilled workforce, and excellent logistics make it the most suitable state for investment. Its strong connectivity with major Indian cities provides added benefits for investors. He urged Assam’s industrialists to establish industries and manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them of full support. He announced that industries creating employment will receive subsidies of ₹5,000 per worker, along with facilities for electricity, water, and connectivity.

Addressing the session in Guwahati, Dr. Yadav highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone of the country’s first and largest PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh, which offers a golden opportunity for investment in the textile sector. The state government, he said, is ready to assist investors in any industrial venture.

Paying tribute to Assam’s cultural icons, Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, Dr. Yadav praised Assam as the land that turns every tea leaf into gold. He described Guwahati as a sacred city and the Northeast as India’s proud gateway to the world. Noting the natural and cultural similarities between the two states, he proposed collaborations in various sectors, including wildlife exchange—offering bison, gharials, and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh in exchange for Assam’s rhinos. He cited the successful Cheetah Reintroduction Project as an example of wildlife conservation efforts.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s energy strength, Dr. Yadav said the Delhi Metro is using electricity produced in the state. Madhya Pradesh is moving forward in green energy, with solar and wind power plants on both land and water. The government is promoting industry establishment, raw material availability, logistics, exports, and workforce development to enhance its industrial ecosystem.

He stressed that healthy competition between states will drive the collective goal of making India a developed nation by 2047—an objective that both Madhya Pradesh and Assam will pursue together.

Transparent leadership leads to development in every sector: Shri Dhanuka

Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka, Chairman of FICCI Assam State and Managing Director of GD Dhanuka Group, paid tribute to Assam’s cultural icon, the late Shri Zubeen Garg, and said that this event will serve as an industrial development gateway for Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Southeast Asia. Madhya Pradesh is encouraging investors and industrialists. He stated that development in every field happens only through transparent leadership. Under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh has taken a lead in this regard.

Strong ties to be formed between Assam and MP: Shri Joydeep

Shri Joydeep Gupta, Co-Chairman of FICCI Assam and Director of BMG Informatics Pvt. Ltd., welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and his delegation to Guwahati, saying this is the land of Goddess Kamakhya. Paying tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, he said that while Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India, Assam serves as an economic gateway for the nation. The investment-based roadshow will play a key role in building a developed Madhya Pradesh and will strengthen transparent and deep relations between the two states.

Malwa region a hub for cotton production: Shri Sharma

Shri Manoj Kumar Sharma from Shree Cement Pvt. Ltd. said that their company ranks third in India for cement production. They have been allotted land in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, to start a unit, with complete support from the Mining Department. The state has a strong road and rail network, ensuring excellent logistics. There is an established ecosystem for ease of doing business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the PM Mitra Park in Dhar. The Malwa region’s leadership in cotton production will benefit both textile investors and local farmers.

Our next destination is MP: Shri Phukan

Former FICCI Assam State Council Chairman Shri Ashish Phukan said that he began his business career in the tea industry and hopes Madhya Pradesh will be their next destination. Tourism is also a key area of growth. He recalled how Prime Minister Modi once told him that tourism holds immense potential, which he later emphasized in his first Red Fort address. With improvements in road connectivity and expansion of air routes nationwide, the tourism sector will boom and play a vital role in “Developed India @2047.”

MP is a power-surplus and top mineral state: PS Shri Singh

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion and MSME, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, described Guwahati as a major center of art, culture, and natural beauty. Paying tribute to late Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, he said Madhya Pradesh has a one lakh-acre land bank for industrial development. It is a power-surplus state and ranks first in minerals. Thirty percent of its electricity comes from green energy, which is expected to reach 50 percent by 2030. Madhya Pradesh has vehicle testing facilities near Pithampur, a medical equipment park in Ujjain, a textile park in Dhar, and a leather park in Morena. The state offers huge potential in green energy and has 18 new investor-friendly policies. It provides multiple incentives, including salary subsidies for employment-based industries, and customized packages for mega industries. Food processing and pharmaceuticals are growing rapidly. Two plastic parks operate in Bhopal and Gwalior, while an electronic equipment park near Narmadapuram is attracting strong interest. The state emphasizes “Speed of Doing Business” beyond just “Ease of Doing Business.” Investors can establish industries within 30 days via a single-window system. The government has provided ₹5,100 crore in subsidies to MSMEs, and 30–40% of the state’s population is part of the workforce. He invited investors to explore Madhya Pradesh’s excellent opportunities.

Entrepreneurs show interest

During the interactive session in Guwahati, leading industrialists learned about Madhya Pradesh’s strengths and showed keen interest in investing. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held one-on-one discussions with them, inviting their participation. Among the proposals discussed and agreed upon were the establishment of advanced pharmaceutical and hygiene product manufacturing by Dr. Ghanshyam Dhanuka (GERD Pharmaceuticals & FICCI Assam) and plastic and packaging manufacturing units by Kailash Chandra Lohia (Lohia Group). Other proposals included eco-lodge and boutique river cruise projects on major rivers like Narmada and Chambal by Ashish Phukan (Assam Bengal Navigation), development of eco-tourism clusters and sustainable hospitality projects by Joydeep Gupta (BMG Informatics Pvt. Ltd.), eco-tourism, wildlife, and inland water tourism development by Prashant Gupta (Hotel Polo Towers), Cement plant, grinding unit, and logistics hub by Pradeep Purohit (Star Cement Pvt. Ltd.), New food processing unit establishment by Amrit Deyorha (Ashram Foods Pvt. Ltd.) and Integrated clinker and cement manufacturing plant by Bharat Sharma (Shree Cement Pvt. Ltd.).