MP Ramesh Awasthi Receives Grand Welcome in Kanpur After Bengal Victory; Played Key Role in Bardhaman Region Success

Kanpur: Popular Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi received a grand welcome upon his return to Kanpur after an extended stay in West Bengal following the recent assembly election results. Hundreds of party workers and office-bearers gathered to greet him with flower garlands and slogans, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere across the city.

Notably, during the West Bengal Assembly elections, the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party entrusted Awasthi with a significant responsibility in the Bardhaman division, which included around 29 sensitive assembly constituencies. According to party sources, due to his organisational planning, strategic execution, and continuous groundwork, party candidates performed strongly in the region, securing victory in 23 seats.

In addition to election management responsibilities, Awasthi was also assigned administrative duties by the party leadership. He was given an important role as part of the national campaign team and remained actively engaged in West Bengal for over two and a half months, overseeing organisational coordination and election strategy implementation.

He was also responsible for coordinating several major political rallies attended by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP national president and Union minister J. P. Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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Party workers said Awasthi’s continued efforts and leadership during the election campaign strengthened his standing within the organisation as well as among supporters in Kanpur. His reception in the city reflected the support and goodwill he enjoys among party workers and the public.

Upon arriving from the railway station, Awasthi directly visited the BJP regional office, where regional president Prakash Pal and hundreds of workers welcomed him. The office auditorium was converted into a reception venue, with large numbers of supporters in attendance.

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Speaking during the event, Awasthi said the responsibility given to him was the result of the trust and support of party workers. He dedicated the election victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the party leadership, and the people of West Bengal.