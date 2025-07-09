MP Received Rs. 15,606 Crore Investment Proposals at Ludhiana Interactive Session: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated that India's economic system has become stronger, industrialisation has accelerated, and the country has now emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. He described Ludhiana as the Manchester of India, where industrialists have carved a distinct identity through hard work. Renowned bicycle brands like A-One and Hero, manufactured in Ludhiana, are well-known across the country and the world. He hailed investors from Punjab as important torchbearers of the nation's economic prosperity.

Speaking at an investor meet in Ludhiana, Dr. Yadav said that interactive sessions, one-to-one meetings, and dialogues held today resulted in investment proposals worth Rs. 15,606 crore, which are expected to generate over 20,000 employment opportunities. He extended a warm invitation to industrialists from Ludhiana and Punjab to set up industries in Madhya Pradesh, and also briefed them on the state’s resources and investor-friendly industrial policies.

CM Dr. Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s unique mineral wealth, noting that the Panna district is rich in diamonds, Shahdol has iron deposits, and recently, gold mines have also been discovered in Singrauli. He warmly invited all investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh’s rich and resourceful land, saying it offers limitless business opportunities. “Come and make Madhya Pradesh your second home,” he urged. “You are welcome to set up as many industries as you want — the state government will receive you with open arms and provide every possible assistance”, he assured. He added that Madhya Pradesh offers everything required for industrial development — land, electricity, water, and skilled manpower. He also remarked that Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are like brothers — Punjab being the elder brother in grain production and Madhya Pradesh the younger. Now, both brothers will work together for the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

CM Dr. Yadav praised Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that under his guidance, India is progressing rapidly. Punjab is the land of bravery with a unique identity and a rich Guru-Sikh tradition. Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, is famous for cleanliness, while Ludhiana is known for its industries,” he said. “We have come to invite industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Invest without hesitation — the government will support you in every possible way,” he added.

The Chief Minister called industry a noble endeavour, saying it supports many livelihoods and brings prosperity to the poor. “Industrialists not only support their families but also bring light to others’ homes,” he said.

Recalling Punjab’s glorious past—he paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s freedom. He encouraged entrepreneurs to continue expanding their businesses and consider setting up one or two factories in Madhya Pradesh as well.

CM Dr. Yadav highlighted how Madhya Pradesh showcased its investor-friendly policies to the world at the Global Investors Summit (GIS). He said the state has introduced several incentives for industries — for example, the government will provide an additional Rs. five thousand support in salary for textile sector workers. He also mentioned that bicycles are being distributed to school students in Madhya Pradesh. Since most cycles are currently made in Punjab, it would be ideal for Punjab’s industrialists to establish cycle manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh. He noted that while India was the 15th largest economy at the time of independence in 1947, it has now risen to the fourth-largest under Shri PM Modi’s leadership, after being 11th in 2014. India is now on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, he said.

CM Dr. Yadav said that after organising Road-Shows in Coimbatore and Surat, the Madhya Pradesh government has now connected with investors in Ludhiana. Regional Industry Conclaves have also been held at the divisional level across the state. During the GIS held in Bhopal in February this year, Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs. 30.77 lakh crore.

He concluded by stating that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with vast mineral resources, and investing in the state is undoubtedly a profitable proposition.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that various industrialists have submitted investment proposals worth Rs. 15,606 crore for the state, which are expected to generate approximately 20,275 or more employment opportunities.

S. No. Company Name Name & Designation Proposed Location / Area Investment Proposal (in Crore Rupees) Estimated Employment 1 Trident Group Shri Rajendra Gupta, Chairman — 5000 6000 2 Ralson Tyres Ltd. Shri Sanjeev Pahwa, Chairman SIP, Pithampur 2200 2000 3 Vardhman Industries Shri S.P. Oswal, Chairman PM Mitra Park, Dhar 1581 2500 4 A.B. Cotspin Industries Shri Deepak Garg, Managing Director PM Mitra Park, Dhar 1300 1500 5 Nahar Group Shri Dinesh Oswal, CMD & Managing Director PM Mitra Park, Dhar 1100 1000 6 Deepak Fasteners Ltd. Shri Sanjeev Kalra, Managing Director Sehore 1000 1800 7 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Shri Anoop Bector, Managing Director Pithampur 700 500 8 Highland Ethanol Shri Amit Modi Narsinghpur 600 1000 9 A & M Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd. — Bhopal 600 1000 10 Bhagwati Lactose Vegetarian Exports Pvt. Ltd. Shri Sushil Mittal, Chairman Mohasa Babai, Narsinghpur 500 300 11 Bonn Group of Industries Shri Manjit Singh, MD & Chairman Indore 200 750 12 MRM Medhya Greentech Pvt. Ltd. Shri Puneet Agrawal, Director Mohasa Babai, Narsinghpur 100 125 13 TK Steel and Steel Industry Group Shri Lokesh Jain, MD, Chairman – CII Ludhiana Chapter — 200 300 14 K.G. Exports and Team Shri Harish Dua, EPC Member — 400 1000 15 Shri Dinesh Oswal, CMD & Managing Director; Chaitanya Dawar, Director — 125 500 Total 15,606 20,275

CM Dr. Yadav Holds One-to-One Meetings with Leading Industrialists in Ludhiana

During his visit to Ludhiana, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held one-to-one meetings with prominent industrialists from Punjab and introduced them to Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav assured the industrialists that the Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to making policy changes wherever opportunities arise. He emphasized that the interests of both workers and industries are being equally prioritized in the state.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the industrialists were Shri Dinesh Oswal, CMD of Nahar Group, Shri Navneet Gupta, CFO of SEL Group and Shri Manjit Singh, representative of Bonn Group of Industries from the textile sector. Shri Lokesh Jain, MD of TK Steel Group from the steel sector. Shri Varinder Gupta, MD of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Shri Puneet Agrawal, Director of MRM Medhya Greentech from the pharmaceuticals, ethanol, and chemical sectors. Shri Sushil Mittal, MD of Bhagwati Lactose Vegetarian Exports and Shri Harish Dua, member of the KG Export Team from the food processing and tea industry. Shri S.K. Rai, MD of Hero Cycles and Shri Amit Kumar Modi, MD of Highland Ethanol from the engineering sector, who explored opportunities in industrial zones. Additionally, Shri Anoop Bector, MD of Bector Foods and Shri Deepak Garg, Director of A.V. Cotspin Industries, had detailed discussions with the Chief Minister and appreciated the state’s industrial policies. The Industrialists discussed logistics networks, agri-product availability, and food parks in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister shared during the meeting, that the government has recently cleared hundreds of crores worth of settlements in favor of workers, reflecting its sensitivity and commitment to labor welfare. He also assured that if any policy needs to be amended to facilitate investors, changes would be made even at the Cabinet level.

This interaction in Ludhiana marked not only a significant step toward securing investment proposals but also demonstrated that under Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a reliable and practical destination for investors.

MP is a Land of Opportunities for Punjab’s Investors: ACS Shri Neeraj Mandloi

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Neeraj Mandloi, welcomed all investors to the “heart of India” and said that Madhya Pradesh’s development is now visible in Punjab during the session. He added that MP could become a "Land of Opportunities" for investors from Punjab, offering world-class logistics infrastructure and industrial prospects comparable to those in Punjab.

Industrial Policies Presented to Investors

Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, stated that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly advancing in the field of technology and that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is deeply focused on the state’s industrialisation. He informed that the State has North and South Industrial Corridors, Strong logistics facilities, a land bank of over 1 lakh acres, Central government-supported industrial parks as Medical Device Park in Ujjain, PM Mitra Park in Dhar, Leather Park in Morena and Electric Equipment Park in Babai. Apart from 18 new industrial policies launched in February focused on development, Highest GSDP growth among Indian states, Incentives for investors, up to 40% investment promotion assistance on plant and machinery, Hostels being constructed for workers and focus on green industrialization. He concluded by saying that 7% of India’s forests are in Madhya Pradesh, which is also known for its tigers, cheetahs and gharials, and that all investors are warmly welcomed in the state.

MP has Limitless Potential for Trade and Industry: Trident Group Chairman Shri Rajendra Gupta

Shri Rajendra Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, said that Ludhiana is like the Manchester of Punjab and praised the spirit of Punjabis who excel across the world. He shared that Trident has received significant support from Madhya Pradesh over the past decade, and today the group exports to 100 countries from the state. He announced plans to invest ₹5 lakh crore in MP over the next three years, including the establishment of a new institute near Ujjain. He described MP as a launchpad for global markets and the best state in the country for business opportunities.

Truck Manufacturing Unit Set Up in Pithampur

Industrialist Shri Sanjeev Kalra welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Ludhiana and said his company has set up one of the world’s major truck manufacturing units in Pithampur. He praised Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s vision and leadership, expressing admiration for his ₹500 billion economy goal for MP. He said that the state government is working at the grassroots level and his company is exporting from Pithampur to Europe and other countries. He referred to Indore’s 300-acre vehicle testing track, which his company uses, and called Madhya Pradesh a "Ready-to-Lead" state.