MP To Be A Mining Capital with Rich Mineral Resource, Investment-Friendly Policies, Innovations: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading State in the country in respect of mineral auctions. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state secured the top position in the country by auctioning 29 mineral blocks in 2022–23. Recently, the state also earned the distinction of being the first in the country to implement the Central Government’s policy by auctioning critical minerals. For the highest number of mineral block auctions, Madhya Pradesh has been awarded first and second prizes by the Government of India at the Mining Ministers’ Conferences in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a center in mining and mineral resources. Due to the abundance of minerals and the state government’s investment-friendly policies, Madhya Pradesh is playing a crucial role in the country’s industrial progress. The state’s achievements in the mining sector are strengthening its economy. At the same time, the state is also contributing significantly to the country’s industrial development and helping it realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Atmanirbhar Bharat. With this background, a conclave focused on mineral industrial development is being organized in Katni on August 23.

Increase in Mineral Revenue

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, the state is making consistent progress in the mining sector. This is not only fostering economic growth but also increasing employment opportunities. In the financial year 2024–25, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 23% increase in mineral revenue collection compared to the previous year, surpassing ₹10,000 crore in revenue for the first time. In 2023–24, this figure stood at ₹4,958 crore. So far, the state has successfully auctioned 103 mineral blocks, which are expected to generate over ₹1.68 lakh crore in revenue in the future.

At the Mining Conclave held in Bhopal on October 17–18, 2024, investment proposals worth over ₹20,000 crore were received. Reforms such as transparent auctions, environment-friendly mining, and community involvement have increased investor confidence.

Leading in Critical Minerals

The Mineral Department has auctioned several blocks of graphite, rock phosphate, gold, manganese, and copper. Recently, gold has been discovered in the Jabalpur and Katni districts, while massive diamond reserves have been certified in Panna and Chhatarpur. The Malajkhand copper mine in Balaghat is the largest copper mine in the country, while the Majhgawan diamond mine in Panna is India’s only active diamond mine.

Control Over Illegal Mining

To curb illegal mining and transportation, 41 AI-based e-check gates are being established across the state. Additionally, drone and satellite-based monitoring systems are being used for geo-tagging and 3D imaging of mines to ensure accurate monitoring of mineral excavation.

Use of Mineral Funds for Development Work

Through the District Mineral Foundation, 16,452 projects have been approved in areas such as education, health, drinking water, women and child welfare, sanitation, and skill development. Of these, 7,583 projects have been completed.

Achievements in Valuable Minerals

Diamond: Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country where over one lakh carats of diamonds are produced annually from the Majhgawan mine in Panna district. Additionally, the Bunder diamond block in Chhatarpur is estimated to contain 34.2 million carats of diamond reserves. The mining conference to be held in Katni on August 23, 2025, will specifically focus on industrial development.