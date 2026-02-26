Mr. Nagabushana Reddy Named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ At The 2026 South India Business Excellence Awards

BENGALURU, February 23rd, 2026 – Success in the Bengaluru real estate market is often measured in square feet or sales cycles, but tonight, the industry paused to honor a man who measures it by trust. Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, the CEO, Founder and Managing Director of NBR Group, was officially named the "Entrepreneur of the Year – Real Estate & Infrastructure Development" at the 2026 South India Business Excellence Awards. The ceremony, held at the Ramada by Wyndham in Yelahanka, saw a room full of Bengaluru’s business elite watch as Olympic icon Saina Nehwal presented the top individual honour to Mr. Reddy.

This was not just another award on a shelf. The "Entrepreneur of the Year" title carries weight because it recognizes the person who built the machine, not just the machine itself. The jury pointed to Mr.Reddy’s journey in the real estate industry starting back in 1998 about turning a first-generation organization into a diversified powerhouse that has delivered over 12 million square feet across the South. In a sector where reputations can be fickle, he has managed to stay grounded, focusing on the basics like legal clarity and actual delivery rather than just flashy marketing.

The timing of this win could not be more relevant. South India is currently the engine room of the Indian economy. As of early 2026, the southern states are punching way above their weight, contributing nearly 31% to the national GDP. Bengaluru is the heart of this, recently logging record-breaking office leasing of over 83 million square feet. This is not just a number on a spreadsheet; it represents thousands of people moving to the city, all of whom need a place to live. Mr. Nagabushana Reddy saw this shift coming before the current boom, placing his bets on growth corridors like Sarjapur Road - Gunjur belt and East Bengaluru long before they were the trendy hotspots that they are today.

Under Mr.Reddy’s leadership, NBR Group has carved out a very specific identity. He’s famously "obsessed" with the land itself often spending months on land selection and layout discipline before a single brick is laid. This discipline has allowed NBR to survive several economic cycles that tripped up more aggressive, less patient developers. Whether it is their vast plotted developments or the new high-rise luxury towers like NBR Soul of the Seasons, located near the Sarjapur Road- Gunjur IT corridor in Bengaluru, the NBR hallmark has always been about "Resort-Style Living" where people have room to breathe.

Advertisement

Accepting the award, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, CEO, Founder and Managing Director of NBR Group, was modest : "Honestly, when I started out in the late 90s, I just wanted to build homes that I would be proud to live in myself. Back then, real estate felt like the Wild West. My goal was to bring some order and honesty to the process. This award belongs to my team and the families who have trusted us with their life savings. We have grown as Bengaluru has grown, and as the city enters this new phase as a global tech capital, NBR will keep building with the same integrity we started with. We are not just building apartments; we are building the neighbourhoods that our kids will grow up in."

Industry insiders often talk about the "Nagabushana Reddy style", which is a mix of traditional values and new-age tech. He was an early adopter of Aluminium Formwork construction technology and digital transparency portals, but he still believes in the power of a personal handshake. This dual approach is likely why NBR Group has such a high rate of repeat buyers. When people find a developer who does not hide behind fine print, they tend to stick with them.

Advertisement

The award also highlights his role in the broader infrastructure of the region. NBR Group’s projects often act as catalysts for development in their respective areas, bringing in better roads and localized economic growth. The jury noted that his "nature-first" planning, which often keeps a high proportion of a project area allocated as open green space, is exactly what a modern, congested city like Bengaluru needs right now.