Mr Sahil Luthra Joins Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation as State Charts Vision 2047 Pathway

Mr Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), was among a select group of industry leaders invited to participate in the Government of Haryana’s pre-budget consultative meeting ahead of the Haryana Budget 2026–27.

The session, held on 7 January 2026 at the Apparel House in Sector 44, Gurugram, was convened to gather expert inputs that can help shape policy and budgetary decisions for the Professional Services Sector.

Chaired by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, the consultation brought together stakeholders from industries, academia, and professional services to deliberate on actionable recommendations that support growth, competitiveness, and employment generation.

The meeting was part of the state’s broader developmental roadmap under Haryana Vision @ 2047, a strategic blueprint that aims to:

transform the state into a vibrant, inclusive,

future-ready economy by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence.

Aligned with the national initiative of Developed India @ 2047, this long-term vision envisages a multiplier of economic growth, human capital development, sustainability, and equitable prosperity.

Central goals include positioning Haryana as a:

1/ $1 trillion economy,

2/ Creating 50 lakh new jobs,

3/ Establishing an innovation ecosystem that supports advanced technologies, skill development, and integrated governance.

A new Department of Future has even been set up to guide policy foresight, digital governance, and strategic planning for emerging sectors as part of this vision.

During the two-and-a-half-hour consultation in Gurugram, Mr. Sahil Luthra contributed perspectives rooted in his experience leading an indigenous defence engineering enterprise.

He underscored the crucial link between state fiscal planning and the growth of domestic manufacturing and strategic industries, particularly defence. Drawing from VTDS’s journey, he highlighted that resilient local supply chains and policy support for high-technology sectors will be instrumental in building self-reliance.

He also highlighted the role states can play in complementing national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat through focused fiscal support, infrastructure readiness, and policy stability.

Referring to Haryana’s reputation as an MSME-friendly state, Mr. Sahil Luthra suggested that the Government explore the development of a dedicated defence manufacturing corridor in Haryana, on the lines of existing corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr Sahil Luthra said, “For India to truly harness its potential, state budgets must prioritise capacity building in strategic sectors, from defence manufacturing to skill development so that innovation and security go hand-in-hand.”

Mr Sahil Luthra is the Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a defence manufacturing company focused on the indigenous production of small arms and ammunition. Under his leadership, VTDS has emerged as a key contributor to India’s drive for manufacturing excellence and strategic autonomy.

Over the years, Sahil Luthra has been recognised for his leadership and vision, including being named Young Leader, Visionary in Defence Leadership 2025 at the House of Commons, London, and earning the ET Edge 40 Under 40 distinction.