The Globally Popular Event, Mrs. India City Finale, Was Organized in Various Cities Across India | Image: Republic

Forever Star India organised the Mrs India City Finale across various cities in India. Women from diverse cultural, educational and social backgrounds showcased their talents and were crowned winners representing their respective cities.

Forever Star India’s Founder and CEO Rajesh Agarwal, along with Director Jaya Chauhan, stated that the objective of the Forever Mrs. Award is to boost women’s confidence and provide them with an ideal platform to express their talent and creativity.

While sharing their winning experiences, the winners of the Mrs India City Finale said that the events organised by Forever Star India Organisation not only provide participants with international-level experiences but also offer them global recognition.

Due to its exceptional events and global recognition, Forever Star India has become a symbol of trust in the fashion industry.Forever Star India is consistently committed to promoting women's empowerment. Rajesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Forever Star India, who is also a renowned astrologer, shared that every event organised by Forever Star India is planned based on astrological calculations.

Notably, this is happening for the first time in the fashion industry. A large number of participants took part in the Miss Teen India beauty pageant, and keeping this in view, the results of the event were announced with complete transparency under the supervision of experienced judges.

Among the women who emerged victorious in the Mrs. India City Finale were:- Saba Siddiqui (Banda, Uttar Pradesh). Jaspreet Kour (Jamshedpur) Shilpa Gadre (Bengaluru) Anuradha Roy (Munger, Bihar) Chandralekha (Hyderabad) Sandhya kumari (Jamshedpur) Bhavna R Shiyal (Bhavnagar) Jahnavi Jasmin (Deogarh, Jharkhand) ) Dipti behl raturi (Porbandar) Mansi Ranjeet Pawar (Latur) Anindita Mukherji Bhargava (Kanpur) Shweta Vishwakarma (Dhanbad) Manya Mulchandani (Valsad) Bhumika Songara (Indore) Meenakshi (Jaipur) Priyanka Karayat (Lucknow) Chanchal Jain (Chandigarh) Nivedita Rajawat (Jodhpur) Shivi Sabharwal (Kanpur) Anjali Sinha (Jamshedpur) Bhavna Parashar (Bijnor) Chaudhari Priya Yogesh (Ahmednagar) Seema (Delhi) Serphina Arland (Vizag, AndhraPradesh) Runi singh (Ranchi) Anupama (Chandigarh) Mamta verma (Alwar), Deepanwita Jena (Mayurbhanj), Ankika Khurana (Fatehgarh sahib) Kavita Adangale (Mumbai) akanksha bhadauria (Gwalior) khzanika bajaj (Mohali) ashika jain (indore) Raj kumari (Udaipur) and Richa shrivastava (Hyderabad). Makeup Artists who contributed to the event included:- Nahid Siddiqui, Nisha, Flawless by nisha, Roma, Ashwini. Sanjay Palkar Beauty Salon, Aqsa Javed, Angel Makeup Studio, Ankita, Dr. Geetanjali Soni, Radhika, Geetanjali Salon, neha jagtap, priya virdi and Srushti.