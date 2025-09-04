Mumbai celebrates "Ganga Behti Ho Kyun”: A Centenary Tribute To Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Presented by Great Manager Institute and curated by Sunita Bhuyan in collaboration with Assam Association Mumbai, this grand cultural evening will mark the beginning of the centenary birth celebrations of the legendary Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The musical tribute, "Ganga Behti Ho Kyun," will take place on September 7, 2025, at the TATA Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, launching a year-long global homage to the revered artist.

A Star-Studded Tribute to a Timeless Legacy

The evening will open with a mesmerizing performance by Gayan Bayan, the traditional dancing monks of Majuli, led by Krishna Barbayan. The star-studded lineup of celebrated artists includes Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Zubeen Garg, Kalpana Patowary, Debojit Saha, and Mayukh Hazarika,

among others.

They will be accompanied by an 18-piece string orchestra, with the entire music production helmed by Grammy-nominated music composer Ajay Singha.

The evening will be hosted by the distinguished artist Harish Bhimani, along with co-host Nandini Sharma. This tribute also serves as a curtain-raiser to the official event hosted by the Government of Assam, which will include the release of a commemorative stamp by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on September 8th in Guwahati.

This tribute also serves as a curtain-raiser to the official event hosted by the Government of Assam, which will include the release of a commemorative stamp by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on September 8th in Guwahati.

A Celebration of a Leader, Not Just an Artist

"At Great Manager Institute, our mission is to build a world with better leaders," said Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO & Co-founder of Great Manager Institute. "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was more than a

musician; he was a phenomenal people leader. His songs were lessons in empathy, justice, and leadership. By presenting this event, we are honoring a great manager of the human spirit whose

work continues to inspire and uplift people."

The event also aims to inspire young people with Dr. Hazarika’s philosophies, bridge the cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast with the rest of the world, and create a platform for artists from

the region.

Sunita Bhuyan commented on the maestro’s lasting impact: "'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun' is a poignant question to the river Ganga, symbolizing his questions about social injustice. Through this

event, we aim to reignite his spirit of humanism and carry forward his legacy of using art as a powerful tool for social change."

Beyond the Music: New Launches and Global Homage

The event will also feature two significant launches:

● A coffee table book on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by Sanjive Narain, with contributions from prominent figures like Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Dr. A. R. Rahman.

● An academic paper by the think tank SHARE, which explores Dr. Hazarika’s ethos of cultural assimilation of the North-Eastern states.

"Ganga Behti Ho Kyun" will set the stage for a series of tributes planned globally to celebrate one of India’s most revered cultural icons.

Event Details

What: Ganga Behti Ho Kyun – A Musical Tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

When: September 7, 2025, at 6:00 PM

Where: TATA Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

About Suraj Foundation

Suraj Foundation is a Section 8 company dedicated to creating healing platforms through arts, music, and culture, fostering social change and enrichment.

About Great Manager Institute

Great Manager Institute is a global organization committed to redefining people management. It leverages technology, data analytics, and community-driven programs to shape a new generation of

people managers.

About Assam Association Mumbai

The Assam Association Mumbai (AAM) is a non-profit, non-political, charitable, educational, and cultural organisation, that has taken the lead in translating and recording 10 eternal songs of Dr.

Bhupen Hazarika in Marathi, further spreading his work across linguistic and cultural boundaries.