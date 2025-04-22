sb.scorecardresearch
  • Murtaza Rangwala’s SpotBollywood Crosses 27 Million Instagram Followers, Redefining Bollywood Media with Authenticity

Updated April 22nd 2025, 16:33 IST

SpotBollywood, the brainchild of Murtaza Rangwala has hit an extraordinary milestone by surpassing 27 million followers on Instagram.

Reported by: Republic World
SpotBollywood, the brainchild of Murtaza Rangwala under the banner of Filmymantra Digital Private Limited, has hit an extraordinary milestone by surpassing 27 million followers on Instagram. This achievement marks a significant moment for Bollywood digital media, showcasing the platform’s meteoric rise and its deep connection with fans worldwide.

Led by Rangwala’s visionary leadership, SpotBollywood has become a beacon of authentic and engaging content in an industry often overwhelmed by clickbait and recycled news. The platform’s focus on real stories, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and meaningful industry insights has earned it a loyal and ever-growing audience.

Crossing 27 million followers isn’t just about numbers — it reflects the trust and credibility SpotBollywood has built. With a perfect blend of entertainment, information, and community engagement, Murtaza Rangwala and his team are not just reporting Bollywood; they’re reshaping the way audiences experience it in the digital age.

Published April 22nd 2025, 16:33 IST