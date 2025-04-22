Murtaza Rangwala’s SpotBollywood Crosses 27 Million Instagram Followers, Redefining Bollywood Media with Authenticity

Updated April 22nd 2025, 16:33 IST
SpotBollywood, the brainchild of Murtaza Rangwala under the banner of Filmymantra Digital Private Limited, has hit an extraordinary milestone by surpassing 27 million followers on Instagram. This achievement marks a significant moment for Bollywood digital media, showcasing the platform’s meteoric rise and its deep connection with fans worldwide.
Led by Rangwala’s visionary leadership, SpotBollywood has become a beacon of authentic and engaging content in an industry often overwhelmed by clickbait and recycled news. The platform’s focus on real stories, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and meaningful industry insights has earned it a loyal and ever-growing audience.
Crossing 27 million followers isn’t just about numbers — it reflects the trust and credibility SpotBollywood has built. With a perfect blend of entertainment, information, and community engagement, Murtaza Rangwala and his team are not just reporting Bollywood; they’re reshaping the way audiences experience it in the digital age.
Published April 22nd 2025, 16:33 IST