Murtaza Rangwala’s SpotBollywood Crosses 27 Million Instagram Followers, Redefining Bollywood Media with Authenticity

SpotBollywood, the brainchild of Murtaza Rangwala under the banner of Filmymantra Digital Private Limited, has hit an extraordinary milestone by surpassing 27 million followers on Instagram. This achievement marks a significant moment for Bollywood digital media, showcasing the platform’s meteoric rise and its deep connection with fans worldwide.

Led by Rangwala’s visionary leadership, SpotBollywood has become a beacon of authentic and engaging content in an industry often overwhelmed by clickbait and recycled news. The platform’s focus on real stories, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and meaningful industry insights has earned it a loyal and ever-growing audience.