Mynampally Hanumanth Rao Calls For Unity And Social Harmony

Kompally, Hyderabad: Former MLA Congress senior leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao held a press conference at his residence in Kompally, where he strongly condemned divisive slogans and called for unity among citizens.

Addressing the media, Rao stated, “We are all Indians, and Indians have the right to live anywhere in the country. I oppose the slogan ‘Marwadi Hatao’. This has nothing to do with any political party. We are governed by one Constitution and carry the same passport.”

He further highlighted that Indians have achieved top positions across the world and said Hyderabad represents a “Mini India” with its diverse population. Rao also pointed out that people from Telangana have settled across different states in India.

Warning against the dangers of division, Rao said, “If the seeds of separation are sown, we will be the ones to suffer. Development will be hampered. Any division based on caste or religion will only harm us.”

Emphasizing the importance of collective unity, he remarked, “If you and I come together, it becomes us; when all of us unite, it becomes the people.”

He cautioned against importing disputes from elsewhere, saying, “Mistakes made in other places should not be imposed here. Those guilty must face punishment, but society must remain united.”

Rao also posed a rhetorical question, “Our children live abroad, don’t they? What if they are forced out of there?”