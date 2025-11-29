Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) Join Hands with Curtin University Malaysia: Signing of the MoU

In recent times, crossing a milestone in the world of engineering and research, Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Curtin University Malaysia. This MoU is a testament to the national college’s dedication and commitment into broadening perspectives and knowledge of its students and faculty alike.

What began as a mutual admiration between both universities for their academic progress, soon evolved into a collaboration that is set to achieve shared interests and make a difference in the field of engineering and research.

Curtis University Malaysia is known best for its quality of education, innovation and research providing the best resources for an international reach and collaboration. Coupling the strengths of Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) and Curtis University Malaysia, the world ought to see solid effects of a successful partnership.

The signing ceremony was held in Sarawak, Malaysia and was formally exchanged between Vice Chairman Chakravarthi Mittapalli and Director Smt Suhasini Mittapalli together with the Vice Chancellor of Curtin University Malaysia. As a chief guest of the evening, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, the Deputy Minister (Tourism) also made an appearance alongside Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen. NEC’s professors, Dr Venkata Shiva, Dr Raju Kolluri and Dr Sk Shareef presented a united front bringing the best of the college to the ceremony. Such representation proves the contributions of the parties in mutual integration and establishes a sense of kinship to work towards a common goal.

Furthermore, this association provided a greater interaction between some of the senior delegates of the Curtis University and other representatives from multiple global institutions that were also in attendance, making the ceremony richer with ideas. The ceremony also discussed the main objectives of the collaboration that reflected clarity and nuance to its audience. The partnership aims to organise student and faculty exchange programmes for exchange of ideas on a large scale. Keeping research with engineering in the forefront of the movement, the collaboration aims at conducting extensive joint research projects that play on the strengths of the universities and produce conclusive results. Moreover, the Institutions aim at setting an example of cross-cultural acceptance amongst the students and the faculty and instill values of social cohesion and career development on a global scale.

Vice Chairman Chakravarthi Mittapalli while addressing the ceremony sheds light on the motives of the alliance saying that it will open doors of international opportunities for the NEC students and faculty alike.

“From Narasaraopeta to the world, NEC takes a big leap forward with partnerships that elevate our students to an international stage. Our students get a chance to learn from the professors in person at Curtin University, giving the right medium to learn and grow.”

To this, Director Smt Suhasini Mittapalli adds how the alliance shows NEC’s upward trajectory in academia and its steps to form international connections and bonds that will stand the test of time. These thoughts reflect NEC’s declaration of driving excellence through global standards that will enhance its students' career opportunities beyond national borders.

Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) - A Gist

Permanently affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) and accredited by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with an ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Narasaraopeta Engineering College is an autonomous Institution with a legacy.

It was established in 1998 by the Gayatri Educational Development Society (GEDS) and boasts a campus that spans over 48 acres while offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering, technology, management and allied disciplines.

Narasaraopeta Engineering College is a name of tradition and academic intelligence that through this collaboration will be known all over the world.

Official Contact Details:

Narasaraopeta Engineering College

Kotappakonda Road, Yellamanda Post,

Narasaraopet – 522601, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, India

Phone: 08647-239905