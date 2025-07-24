Narayana Flags Off 20th Edition of NSAT to Recognise Young Academic Achievers

The Narayana Educational Institutions have announced the 20th edition of their flagship initiative—the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT 2025). With scholarship offerings exceeding ₹50 crore and cash prizes of over ₹1 crore, this annual examination continues to play a significant role in shaping academic futures across the country.

NSAT 2025 is open to students from Classes 5 to 11 (Science stream) and aims to identify and encourage emerging talent in the fields of Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. The test evaluates core competencies such as critical thinking, reasoning, and subject knowledge, providing students with an opportunity to measure their potential on a national stage.

To make participation easier and more inclusive, the exam will be held in both online and offline modes. Offline exams are slated for 5th and 12th October, 2025, while the online is slated for 19th and 26th October 2025. The previous edition saw more than 2.5 lakh students take part, and this year’s turnout is expected to be even higher.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. Sindhura and Ms. P. Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, shared their excitement about this milestone edition:

“NSAT has grown into one of the most anticipated academic events for school students in India. This year, we plan to reach over 3,000 schools nationwide. By offering scholarships of up to 100%, we are ensuring that deserving students from every background get the opportunity to pursue quality education and realise their potential.”

For more than 40 years, the Narayana Group has built a reputation for academic excellence, consistently supporting students in their journeys through school, competitive exams, and beyond. The NSAT is a reflection of this commitment, grounded in the institution’s enduring belief: “Your Dreams Are Our Dreams About Narayana Educational Institutions”

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students everyyear with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential.

Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.