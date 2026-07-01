National Doctors' Day 2026: 10 Doctors Transforming Healthcare in India

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day 2026, we celebrate the unwavering dedication of medical professionals who go beyond treating illnesses to transform lives through compassion, innovation, and excellence. Across India, a new generation of healthcare leaders is redefining patient care by making advanced treatments more accessible, embracing cutting-edge technology, and strengthening the nation's healthcare ecosystem. From pioneering complex surgeries and advancing cancer care to promoting preventive medicine and holistic wellness, these doctors are setting new benchmarks in their respective specialties. Here are 10 exceptional doctors whose remarkable contributions are shaping the future of healthcare in India and inspiring countless lives.

Dr. Girish Tathed — A Life Devoted to Healing

Some doctors treat conditions. Dr. Girish Tathed treats people.

Since graduating from Lokmanya Medical Foundation in 1985, he has spent over three decades watching families walk through his door exhausted, financially drained, and desperate for answers that conventional medicine couldn't always provide. That weight never left him. It shaped everything.

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Driven by the belief that healing should be affordable, holistic, and deeply personal, he dedicated himself to homoeopathy, not as a career choice, but as a calling.

Today, his expertise spans cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, asthma, eczema, and autoimmune conditions that quietly steal quality of life. He has walked alongside more than 1100+ children navigating Autism, ADHD, and developmental challenges, and supported countless couples carrying the quiet grief of infertility.

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In 2009, he earned his MD in Homeopathy from Foster Homoeopathic Medical College. He has taught, mentored, and shaped the next generation of practitioners.

But ask him what matters most, and the answer is simple.

Every child who speaks their first word. Every parent who finally sleeps. Every patient who reclaims their life.

That is why he shows up, every single day.

Dr. Shivanshu Misra: Advancing Safe and Affordable Bariatric Surgery in India

India is witnessing a sharp rise in obesity, with millions of people living with excess weight that significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, heart disease, infertility, joint disorders, and several metabolic conditions. For many individuals with severe obesity, lifestyle modifications such as diet, exercise, and medication often fail to provide sustainable results. In such cases, bariatric (weight-loss) surgery has emerged as a scientifically proven, safe, and effective treatment that not only helps patients achieve long-term weight loss but also improves or even reverses obesity-related diseases, enabling them to lead healthier and more active lives.

Among the surgeons driving this transformation is Dr. Shivanshu Misra, the first Board-Certified Bariatric Surgeon of Uttar Pradesh, who has played a significant role in making advanced bariatric surgery affordable and accessible across North India. A recipient of the Best Bariatric Surgeon Award and the Best Young Surgeon Award, Dr. Misra has established Shivani Hospital, Kanpur, as a Centre of Excellence for bariatric and minimally invasive surgery. While weight-loss surgery often costs ₹4–5 lakh in metropolitan hospitals, Dr. Misra offers the same internationally accepted procedures at an affordable cost of approximately ₹2–2.5 lakh, without compromising on safety, technology, or clinical outcomes.

Committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, he has also enabled cashless bariatric surgery under eligible health insurance plans, Ayushman Bharat, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Health Scheme, and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), allowing many eligible patients to undergo life-changing treatment without financial burden. Through his commitment to affordability, ethical surgical practice, and clinical excellence, Dr. Shivanshu Misra is helping transform obesity care in India and contributing to the vision of a fitter, healthier nation.

Unlocking Biological Safety: Meet Dr. Kedar Joshi

True wellness is not merely the absence of illness, but the active presence of internal harmony. Operating at the forefront of human optimization, Dr. Kedar Joshi is redefining modern health by guiding the nervous system from a state of survival into active regulation. When the body stops constantly defending against chronic stress, it naturally channels its energy into deep cellular repair and systemic integration.

This revolutionary approach forms the foundation of his work as the founder of The Dr. Kedar Method™ and is the core focus of his compelling new book, Energy Medicine and Neuroscience. Moving past traditional paradigms, Dr. Kedar blends advanced neuroscience with targeted somatic and vibrational interventions. By utilizing precise sound frequencies, neural tuning forks, and geometric biofield synchronization, his methodology signals biological safety directly to the vagus nerve.

Whether you are looking to reverse burnout or unlock peak physical performance, Dr. Kedar’s work bridges the gap between clinical science and holistic lifestyle continuity, helping you consciously cultivate lasting vitality.

Dr. Divyanshu Patel: Advancing Holistic Healthcare Through Integrative Medicine

Dr. Divyanshu Patel is a dynamic healthcare professional, researcher, and wellness advocate committed to redefining modern healthcare through the principles of Integrative Medicine. With expertise spanning Ayurveda, Clinical Nutrition, Cosmetology, Trichology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Preventive Healthcare, he believes that lasting wellness comes from treating the individual as a whole rather than simply addressing symptoms.

Driven by a passion for holistic healing, Dr. Patel combines the wisdom of traditional medicine with evidence-based modern practices to deliver personalized and sustainable healthcare solutions. His approach places equal emphasis on disease prevention, lifestyle modification, and long-term well-being, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier and more balanced lives.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Patel actively contributes to research, health education, and public awareness initiatives. Through his work, he continues to inspire people to make informed health choices while promoting a preventive and wellness-focused approach to healthcare.

Dr. Rajinder Thaploo—Advancing Interventional Cardiology in Himachal Pradesh

As India celebrates National Doctors’ Day 2026, Dr. Rajinder Thaploo stands out as one of the interventional cardiologists contributing to the advancement of cardiac care in Himachal Pradesh. Serving as Director – Cath Lab, Vivekanand Medical Institute (VMI), Palampur, he has been instrumental in expanding access to modern cardiovascular interventions.

Holding qualifications of MBBS, MD (Medicine), DrNB (Cardiology) and international credentials including FSCAI (USA), FACC (USA), CCK (USA), FAPSIC (Singapore), FAPSC (Singapore), FACI (London), and FISC, Dr. Thaploo is recognized for his expertise in complex coronary angioplasty, IVUS- and OCT-guided PCI, calcium modification techniques, structural heart interventions, and advanced cardiac imaging.

Committed to evidence-based medicine and compassionate patient care, he has helped strengthen interventional cardiology services at VMI Palampur while mentoring young physicians and promoting awareness of cardiovascular disease. His dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care continues to improve outcomes and inspire confidence among patients throughout the region.

Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi: Transforming Women and Child Healthcare Through Visionary Leadership

Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, Chairman and Managing Director of Surya Hospitals, is a renowned paediatrician and visionary healthcare leader with over 40 years of excellence in women and child care. After graduating in 1982 and specializing in paediatrics, he founded Surya Nursing Home, a 22-bed facility that evolved into Surya Hospitals in 1984. Under his leadership, the network has expanded to more than 650 beds across three cities and four states, with plans to grow beyond 1,000 beds. Every Surya Hospitals unit also functions as a teaching institute, reflecting his commitment to clinical excellence and medical education. Supported by a highly skilled team of paediatricians, neonatologists and gynaecologists, Surya Hospitals is recognized as one of the leading centres for neonatal care. Guided by Dr. Avasthi's vision, the group continues to work towards reducing neonatal mortality, improving patient outcomes, and setting higher benchmarks in neonatal and paediatric healthcare.

Dr. Ajay Agarwal: Advancing Internal Medicine Through Clinical Excellence, Research, and Medical Education

With more than three decades of experience in internal medicine, Dr. Ajay Agarwal has established himself as a respected clinician, educator, and healthcare leader. As Senior Director and Head of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Noida, he leads patient care, departmental operations, and key institutional committees while driving clinical excellence and quality standards.

Beyond patient care, Dr. Agarwal has played a significant role in postgraduate medical education, mentoring DNB students, guiding over 30 research theses, and fostering the next generation of physicians. His contributions to clinical research include serving as Principal Investigator in multiple national and international studies, complemented by numerous scientific publications and book chapters.

Dr. Roopakshi Pathania—Advancing Neurological Care in Himachal Pradesh

As India celebrates National Doctors’ Day 2026, Dr. Roopakshi Pathania stands out as one of the neurologists contributing to the advancement of neurological care in Himachal Pradesh. Serving as Consultant Neurologist at Vivekanand Medical Institute (VMI), Palampur, she has played a vital role in expanding access to comprehensive, evidence-based neurological services for patients across the region.

Holding qualifications of MBBS, MD (Medicine), and DM (Neurology), Dr. Pathania is recognized for her expertise in the diagnosis and management of stroke, epilepsy, headache disorders, movement disorders, peripheral neuropathies, neuromuscular diseases, dementia, and other complex neurological conditions. Her patient-centered approach combines clinical excellence with compassionate care, ensuring individualized treatment for every patient.

Committed to advancing neurological healthcare, Dr. Pathania has strengthened neurology services at VMI Palampur, promoted early diagnosis and public awareness of neurological disorders, and mentored young medical professionals. Her dedication to innovation, clinical excellence, and compassionate patient care continues to improve neurological outcomes and inspire confidence among patients and families throughout Himachal Pradesh.

Recognised with prestigious honours for his academic and clinical contributions, Dr. Agarwal continues to influence healthcare through research, conference leadership, and evidence-based medical practice, making a lasting impact on internal medicine and patient outcomes across India.

Dr. P. K. Das: Delivering Precision Cancer Care with Decades of Clinical Excellence

Dr. P. K. Das is among India's leading medical oncologists, with over 25 years of experience in treating complex cancers. Currently serving as Vice Chairman – Medical Oncology at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, he specializes in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and precision oncology. After completing his MBBS and MD, he earned a DM in Medical Oncology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, building a distinguished career in cancer care. Before joining Max Healthcare, he spent more than two decades at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, where he combined clinical practice with teaching and research. Having supervised over 120,000 chemotherapy procedures, Dr. Das has extensive expertise in treating blood cancers, lung, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, along with rare malignancies. His contributions to oncology research, advisory roles with the Government of India and international recognition reflect his commitment to advancing cancer treatment. Combining scientific excellence with compassionate patient care, he continues to improve outcomes for cancer patients across India.

Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah: Advancing Neonatal Care Through Innovation and Compassion

With over 25 years of experience in paediatrics and neonatology, Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah has played a significant role in advancing newborn healthcare. After completing his MBBS from Bangalore Medical College, he pursued postgraduate training in paediatrics and specialised in neonatology in the United Kingdom, earning the prestigious MRCP(UK) Paediatrics qualification. His career includes clinical training at renowned UK institutions such as Newcastle General Hospital, Royal Victoria Infirmary and Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College London. At The Women’s Hospital, he is leading the development of North India’s first fully integrated NICU, supported by an advanced GE satellite monitoring system and a command-centre-enabled care model. He also established the Amaara Human Milk Bank, the hospital’s first pro bono human milk bank, providing safe donor milk for premature and critically ill newborns. Through initiatives including neonatal transport, home phototherapy and comprehensive lactation support, Dr. Mallaiah continues to strengthen maternal and newborn care with a patient-first approach.