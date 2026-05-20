National Leaders, Chief Ministers and Industry Icons Gather at The Art of Living Ashram to Celebrate 45 Years of Humanitarian Service

Bengaluru: Eminent leaders spanning the political spectrum, Shri Mankala Vaidya ji, Hon’ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of Karnataka, along with Hon. Chief Ministers from Goa and Andhra Pradesh joined the growing league of the nation’s eminent political class, world’s leading industrialists, Olympians, grassroots leaders, legendary artists and cultural icons arriving at The Art of Living International Center to celebrate 45 years of a global movement dedicated to peacebuilding and humanitarian service, envisioned by the global spiritual master and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The movement has focused on rekindling human values, service and making life a celebration on the planet, in a polarized and tense world.

Calling Gurudev “one of the greatest spiritual beings in the world today,” Shri Mankala Vaidya ji shared, “He has transformed the lives of people who had lost everything, helping them rise again. When children have no parents, no family, or no support system, the organization tells them: ‘We are here for you. We will shape your future, educate you, and help you live with dignity.’ One example that deeply moved me is how students trained in these institutions have gone on to become metro train pilots and professionals.”

The dignitaries were speaking at a very special satsang at The Art of Living’s iconic Dhyan Mandir, a magnificent high vibrational space dedicated to bring solace and relief to millions of visitors arriving at the Ashram every year. The hall, guided by Gurudev’s vision to create a space where people can let go of their mental stresses and find peace and joy, was recently inaugurated through the hands of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on May 10.

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“There is a tremendous spiritual power in the words spoken by Gurudev,” Shri Vaidya added. “Whoever comes under his guidance, listens to his discourses, or witnesses his service naturally becomes inspired to do good and help others.”

Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Spirituality and Dialogue in Modern Society

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Reflecting on Gurudev’s role in modern society, Hon. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu shared, “Gurudev is a messenger of harmony, and a bridge between the wisdom of ancient Bharat and the aspirations of the modern world.”

“Gurudev has shown the transformative power of dialogue, compassion and inner strength. He has earned the trust of common people and global institutions. He is someone who is able to connect and converse with everybody, especially the youth,” Shri Naidu added.

Emphasising the relevance of spirituality in today’s rapidly advancing world, Shri Naidu said, “Technology can improve human life, but only spirituality can improve the human being.”

Recalling Andhra Pradesh’s long association with The Art of Living, he shared, “Three decades ago, we conducted Art of Living programs for ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior bureaucrats, and it delivered tremendous results.”

The other key dignitaries present on the dais with Gurudev included Sh. Adarsh Shastri ji, Grandson of Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji; Smt. Nirmala Bhuria ji, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Women & Child Development Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Shri Raja Vikramaditya Singh ji, Hon’ble Minister for Public Works, Government of Himachal Pradesh; Shri Mankala Vaidya ji, Hon’ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of Karnataka; Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha ji, Hon’ble Agriculture Minister of Bihar; and Shri Bharatshet Gogawale ji, Hon’ble Minister of Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture, Government of Maharashtra.

Leaders, Industrialists and Cultural Figures Arrive at Ashram Amid Ongoing Celebrations

During their visit, the dignitaries got a chance to leave their pressing worries behind for some time and bask in the calming and high vibrational atmosphere of the Ashram.

“Ashram me aake man prasann ho gaya,” shared Shri Pramod Sawant. Speaking about Gurudev’s influence on Goa’s development vision, Shri Sawant said, “If today Goa has developed a vision for infrastructure development, human resource development and increasing the happiness index, Guruji’s thoughts and blessings have played a major role in it.”

Highlighting The Art of Living’s global humanitarian outreach, he added, “It has provided a new direction to youth affected by violence and stress across the world.”

Over the past few days, the Ashram has witnessed the arrival of an extraordinary cross section of leadership from public life, business, arts, sports and culture, reflecting the far-reaching impact of Gurudev’s vision over four and a half decades.

Among those who visited the Ashram recently also include luminaries such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries and Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, who spent time with Gurudev and sought his blessings as part of the ongoing 45-year celebrations at the International Center.

India’s leading voices from governance, spirituality, business, arts and culture who have participated in the celebrations so far include Narendra Modi; Nitin Gadkari; Devendra Fadnavis; Yumnam Khemchand; Shri Suresh Yadav, Sr Director, Commonwealth Secretariat, London; Kavinder Gupta; legendary actor Rajinikanth; renowned folk singer Swaroop Khan; celebrated Katha Vachak Indresh Upadhyay, among a host of other dignitaries.

During the ongoing celebrations, visitors have toured the Ashram’s expansive green campus, including the Sri Sri Gaushala, home to nearly 1,600 indigenous cows from 19 rare native breeds.