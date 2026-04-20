Nationwide Hiring Surge by JITO JOBS Opens Doors for 50,000 Job Seekers Across 108 Locations

JITO JOBS will host a large-scale nationwide job fair on May 23, 2026, bringing together employers and job seekers across 108 centres in India. Backed by Jain International Trade Organisation, the initiative is structured to accelerate hiring efficiency and widen access to employment opportunities across industries.

Spearheaded by Chairman Vinod Kumar Jain, the effort responds to persistent gaps in workforce alignment by consolidating hiring demand and talent availability on a single platform. The approach ensures streamlined engagement, faster hiring cycles, and improved matching between employers and candidates.

JITO JOBS has demonstrated consistent impact, facilitating approximately 7,000 placements in the previous year. Building on this performance, the upcoming job fair significantly scales both reach and operational efficiency. Its continued focus on MSMEs strengthens one of India’s most critical employment segments.

The fair is open to all candidates without any participation fee and is expected to attract over 50,000 job seekers. Through jitojobs.org, AI-driven tools match candidate profiles with relevant roles, enabling targeted hiring. Employers can conduct on-the-spot interviews, reducing delays typically associated with traditional recruitment processes.

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Participating companies benefit from access to a curated, digitally mapped talent pool. This structure improves hiring accuracy, reduces costs, and supports both immediate and future workforce requirements. Direct interaction with candidates also enhances employer positioning in competitive hiring environments.

The drive will span cities such as Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore. Supported by JTR, JITO CFE, JITO JPF, JITO Minority and JITO JEAP, the initiative is positioned as a scalable and efficient employment platform. Participation details are available on jitojobs.org.

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