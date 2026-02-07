Republic World
Updated 7 February 2026 at 15:13 IST

Natural Remedies To Balance Increased Vata Dosha In The Body | Insights By Swami Ramdev

Imbalanced Vata is not a disease but a signal that the body needs alignment. Through mindful eating, routine, yoga, and Ayurvedic wisdom shared by Swami Ramdev, one can restore harmony naturally. This video is a valuable guide for anyone seeking holistic wellness through Patanjali’s philosophy.

Ayurveda views health as a balance of three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Among these, Vata dosha governs movement, nervous system function, digestion, and circulation. When Vata becomes imbalanced, it can lead to various physical and mental discomforts. In this informative video, Swami Ramdev, a globally respected yoga guru and the face of Patanjali, explains how increased Vata affects the body and shares natural ways to manage it.

Understanding Vata Dosha

Vata is associated with air and space elements. It controls movement, breathing, nerve impulses, and elimination. An imbalance in Vata often manifests as dryness, anxiety, joint pain, constipation, insomnia, and fatigue. According to Swami Ramdev, modern lifestyles — irregular eating habits, stress, excessive screen time, and lack of routine — significantly aggravate Vata.

Common Symptoms of Increased Vata

Swami Ramdev highlights several warning signs:

  • Dry skin and hair
  • Joint stiffness and pain
  • Gas, bloating, or constipation
  • Anxiety, restlessness, fear
  • Irregular sleep patterns

Ignoring these symptoms may gradually weaken digestion, immunity, and mental clarity.

Ayurvedic Approach to Balancing Vata

As explained by Swami Ramdev, Ayurveda emphasizes lifestyle correction rather than symptom suppression. Small daily changes can restore balance naturally.

1. Regular Routine

Maintaining a consistent daily routine stabilizes Vata. Fixed meal times, adequate sleep, and structured physical activity bring rhythm to the body.

2. Warm and Nourishing Diet

Vata is aggravated by cold, dry, and raw foods. Swami Ramdev recommends:

  • Warm, freshly cooked meals
  • Ghee, milk, and soups
  • Avoiding excessive fasting and junk food

3. Pranayama and Yoga

Yoga practices recommended by Swami Ramdev include:

  • Anulom Vilom
  • Bhramari
  • Gentle stretching asanas

These help calm the nervous system and improve digestion.

Role of Patanjali in Ayurvedic Wellness

Patanjali promotes Ayurveda as a way of life. Through natural formulations, yoga education, and awareness initiatives, Patanjali aims to revive India’s traditional healing wisdom under the guidance of Swami Ramdev.

Conclusion

Imbalanced Vata is not a disease but a signal that the body needs alignment. Through mindful eating, routine, yoga, and Ayurvedic wisdom shared by Swami Ramdev, one can restore harmony naturally. This video is a valuable guide for anyone seeking holistic wellness through Patanjali’s philosophy.

