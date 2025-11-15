NBR Group Celebrated at the 11th India Property Awards 2025 for Leadership in Sustainable and Design Excellence

Bengaluru, November 7, 2025: NBR Group, one of South India’s most reputed and progressive real estate developers, has been honoured with multiple accolades at the 11th India Property Awards 2025, held at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. The Group’s flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, received the prestigious title of “Most Environment Friendly Project of the Year (Diamond Category)”, recognising its innovation, sustainable vision, and design distinction.

This recognition reinforces NBR Group’s commitment to eco-conscious, design-led community living and its mission to create spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, nature, and sustainability.

Redefining Sustainable Living

Spanning 9.65 acres of thoughtfully planned landscape, NBR Soul of the Seasons is a unique residential development located off Sarjapur Road–Gunjur. Nearly 88% of the project area is dedicated to open green spaces, reflecting NBR Group’s belief that urban living can coexist harmoniously with nature. Inspired by the five natural elements — Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth — the project embodies the company’s signature philosophy, “Resort Living. Every Day.”

Speaking on the recognition, Mr Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of NBR Group, said: “We are deeply humbled by this honour. NBR Soul of the Seasons represents more than just a project — it reflects our vision of building responsibly for the future. For us, true luxury lies in sustainability, in creating environments that nurture well-being and foster connection. This award strengthens our resolve to continue shaping communities that are both inspiring and enduring.”

Building for a Greener Tomorrow

NBR Soul of the Seasons incorporates energy-efficient technologies, eco-friendly construction methods, and Aluminium Formwork technology, ensuring both structural integrity and environmental responsibility. By integrating natural elements into modern architecture, the project establishes a new standard for sustainable luxury living in Bengaluru’s growing real estate market.

The recognition at the India Property Awards 2025 marks another milestone in NBR Group’s journey as a pioneer in sustainable development, reaffirming its leadership in delivering projects that combine innovation, aesthetics, and ecological mindfulness.

About the India Property Awards 2025

Held on October 24, 2025, at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, the India Property Awards & Summit brought together over 200 top developers, architects, and real estate innovators to celebrate excellence across India’s property sector. The event also featured thought-provoking discussions on sustainable design, proptech advancements, and the evolving dynamics of the Indian real estate market.

About NBR Group

Founded in 1998 by Ashwath Narayana Reddy (Chairman) and Nagabushana Reddy (Founder, CEO & Managing Director), NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate company renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency, and sustainability. With more than 12 million sq. ft. of developed residential space and thousands of satisfied homeowners, NBR Group has established itself as a trusted name in plotted developments, luxury villas, and community housing across South India.