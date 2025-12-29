NBR Group Wins ‘Excellence In High-Rise Project At Achievers Awards 2025 For ‘Soul of the Seasons’, Bengaluru

NBR Group, one of South India’s most trusted and forward-looking real estate development companies, has been awarded ‘Excellence in High-Rise Project (Ongoing)’ for its premier residential project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, in the Achievers Award 2025, conducted at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, recently.

This recognition solidifies NBR Group's leadership in sustainable luxury housing and its increasing role in shaping the skyline of Bengaluru. This award celebrates NBR Soul of the Seasons for its innovative concept of resort-style living, design, and the harmony between architecture, sustainability, and wellness.

Nestled in the vicinity of Mullur, along the acclaimed Sarjapur Road, NBR Soul of the Seasons brings about a new generation of living in the midst of nature. Stretching over an area of 9.65 acres of land, the development reserves a staggering 88% area for landscaped gardens. Every home at NBR Soul of the Seasons resonates with the aspects of balance, calmness, and openness. Designed to embody the NBR Group’s ‘Resort Living. Every Day’s ideology.

It has high-end Aluminium Formwork Technology, which ensures that every detail is accurately engineered and polished for maximum longevity and quality. With designed 3 BHK luxurious residences and state-of-the-art facilities that merge utility with advanced features, NBR Soul of the Seasons provides an ideal habitat that helps build healthy living.

Accepting the award and expressing his gratitude to the organisers and jury, Mr Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO & Managing Director, NBR Group, said: “It is a privilege to accept this award on behalf of ‘NBR Soul of the Seasons’ and us. This project embodies the spirit that we as a team have always envisioned at NBR Group. Our designs have always aimed to induce calmness and a sense of bringing people together. This project continues to be a reflection of the values that NBR Group has set as a foundation—quality and innovation and living in harmony with nature.”

NBR Soul of the Seasons is the icon residential tower project of NBR Group, located in Mullur, Sarjapur Road – Gunjur, Bengaluru. Conceptualised on the lines of Pancha Mahabhoota (the Five Element Forces—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth), the development harmoniously merges architectural expressions, nature, and lifestyle by creating perfect balance. Since it has international-class amenities and facilities, green corridors, water bodies, and wellness-oriented designs, NBR Soul of the Seasons has raised the standard of sustainable luxury living in Bengaluru.

About the Achievers Awards 2025

The Economic Times' initiative, The Achievers Awards, is a platform that recognises individuals and organisations that exhibit excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective sectors. This year, in 2025, the Achievers Awards saw a congregation of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, corporations, and intellectuals. The sectors that this award function recognises include Real Estate, Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.