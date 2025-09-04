NBR Group’s Soul of the Seasons Redefines Luxury Living, Wins Best Themed Residential Project

Bengaluru, India – August 2025 — Real estate developer NBR Group has set a new benchmark in Bengaluru’s housing market with its flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, which has been named Best Themed Residential Project – Global Award at the 2025 GREBA Awards.

Strategically located in the Sarjapur Road–Gunjur corridor, one of the city’s fastest-growing investment hubs, the development spans 9.65 acres and dedicates nearly 88% of its space to landscaped greenery and open areas. Inspired by the ancient philosophy of the Pancha Mahabhoota (five natural elements—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth) and the GAIA approach, the project blends wellness, sustainability, and modern design.

“Soul of the Seasons is more than just a residential project—it is a sanctuary for balanced urban living,” said Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group. “The overwhelming response and strong bookings reflect the trust and aspirations of our customers, and encourage us to continue creating communities that truly enhance life.”

The four towers of the project, rising between 22 and 26 floors, are designed to embody the essence of natural elements. Sky decks and stargazing points celebrate space, while cross-ventilated layouts ensure abundant natural airflow. Solar-powered common areas and lively activity zones represent fire, while tranquil pools, fountains, and water gardens highlight water. Earth is reflected in eco-friendly materials and lush walkable greenways woven across the community.

The 3 BHK apartments are built using aluminium formwork technology, ensuring high-quality finishes, structural precision, and timely delivery while maximizing natural light and ventilation. At the heart of the development is a wellness-themed luxury clubhouse featuring yoga pavilions, fitness zones, a swimming pool, and themed lounges—each thoughtfully designed to encourage holistic and community-centric living.

Alongside its GREBA Award recognition, NBR Group was also honoured as Progressive Developer of the Year at the Times of India Business Awards 2025, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted and innovative developer in South India.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy (Chairman) and Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy (Founder & Managing Director), NBR Group has delivered more than 12 million sq. ft. of residential space across South India. With a legacy of over two decades and thousands of families served, the company is known for its focus on quality, customer-centric design, and sustainable innovation.