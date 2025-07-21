NEC India Launches WeThinkEqual Podcast to Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion

New Delhi, India, 21 July 2025: Reinforcing its belief that inclusive growth is essential to shaping a better and more equitable future, NEC Corporation India has launched #WeThinkEqual, a five-part podcast series that expands its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) into the public domain. This initiative marks a significant milestone in NEC India’s four-year journey of creating inclusive workplace ecosystems and now invites audiences beyond the organization to engage in authentic, action-oriented conversations.



Guided by its vision of orchestrating a brighter world, #WeThinkEqual convenes inspiring voices from across industries to explore topics including personal transformation, work-life balance, gender norms, mental wellness, and cultural identity. Each episode is anchored in lived experiences and meaningful dialogue, underscoring NEC India’s continued efforts to build a culture driven by empathy, fairness, and shared purpose.



“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion aren’t just initiatives; they are core to responsible leadership and NEC India’s DNA. True inclusive leadership means ensuring everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered. With #WeThinkEqual, we extend this belief beyond business to create real societal change by embedding fairness, empathy, and accountability in all we do,” said Aalok Kumar, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India.



To honor the journey so far, NEC India released a visual retrospective, Past Journey of #WeThinkEqual, celebrating milestone moments and the diverse voices that have helped shape its inclusive culture. A standout moment includes employees across the organization saying “We Think Equal” in their native languages, symbolizing both individuality and collective commitment.



“Inclusion isn’t just a corporate mandate; it’s a reflection of how we envision an unbiased, more transparent world. With #WeThinkEqual, we’re not just telling stories, we’re sparking a movement that invites every individual, every workplace, and ultimately a wider civilization to embrace equity with openness and compassion. This podcast is our call to action for dialogue, for change, and for a future shaped by shared humanity,” said Arvind Saxena, CMO, NEC Corporation India.



The inaugural episode, titled “Courage to Change,” features Indian Army veteran and DEI advocate, Major Vandana Sharma, in conversation with Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India. The episode explores her powerful transition from military service to corporate leadership, emphasizing clarity of purpose and the courage to challenge systemic norms. Building on this momentum, in the second episode titled “Beyond Gender Labels,” Sneha Sharma, India’s fastest female F4 racer and pilot, speaks with Mahesha D, CFO, NEC India, about breaking stereotypes in high-risk, male-dominated industries and building resilience on two demanding career tracks.



The series continues to explore diverse facets of inclusion. Episode 3, “Career and Health in Harmony,” features Kashish Daya Kapoor, Head of HR at NEC India, and Shikha Agarwal, Nutritionist and Wellness Coach. They delve into the crucial balance between professional success and personal well-being in our hyper-connected world. Following this, Geoster Xavier, Head of Supply Chain Management at NEC India, and Aditi Surana, High-Performance Leadership Coach and Behavioural Analyst, leads a powerful two-part conversation in "Reset to Rise" Episode 4 & Episode 5(Releasing soon). From tackling burnout to building sustainable careers through self-awareness, the “Reset to Rise” series offers listeners practical tools and mindset shifts to navigate setbacks and rise stronger, both professionally and personally.



The #WeThinkEqual podcast is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, and YouTube.



