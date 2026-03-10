New AI-Powered Security Platforms Aim to Protect Enterprises from Phishing and Malware | Image: Initiative Desk

TraceX Labs, a cybersecurity startup founded by researchers Santhosh Kumar and Kiran Singh, is expanding its presence in the cybersecurity sector by developing AI-driven technologies designed to protect enterprises and multinational companies from evolving cyber threats.

TraceX Labs, a cybersecurity startup founded by researchers Santhosh Kumar and Kiran Singh, is expanding its presence in the cybersecurity sector by developing AI-driven technologies designed to protect enterprises and multinational companies from evolving cyber threats.

The company focuses on building security platforms that help organizations identify and mitigate risks such as phishing attacks, malicious applications, data breaches, and other forms of digital fraud. As businesses increasingly rely on digital infrastructure and cloud services, cybersecurity solutions capable of detecting threats in real time have become essential for protecting corporate networks and sensitive data.

One of the company’s key technologies is TraceX Guard, an Android-based security application designed to detect malicious applications, suspicious links, QR code scams, spyware, and ransomware. The platform uses artificial intelligence and behavioral threat analysis to identify unusual activity on devices and alert users before potential damage occurs. It is designed to support both individual users and enterprise mobile environments.

Advertisement

In addition to product development, TraceX Labs also provides enterprise cybersecurity services including threat intelligence, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, dark web monitoring, and security research. These services are aimed at helping organizations proactively detect vulnerabilities and strengthen their digital defenses.

The company’s research team has also contributed to the broader cybersecurity community. Recently, TraceX Labs founder Santhosh Kumar identified a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability affecting a product from IBM. The issue was responsibly disclosed and later acknowledged by the IBM Product Security Incident Response Team, highlighting the importance of coordinated vulnerability disclosure in protecting global technology infrastructure.

Advertisement

With cyber threats continuing to grow in complexity, TraceX Labs aims to expand its security technologies and research efforts to help enterprises and multinational organizations strengthen their cyber resilience and maintain secure digital operations.