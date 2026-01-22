New Year, New Stories: January Reads From Around The World

January is the perfect time to slow down, sip something warm, and pick up a good book. World-Centric January Reads brings you stories by authors from different parts of the world—each offering a fresh voice and a new way of seeing life. These books travel across countries, cultures, and everyday moments, without feeling heavy or academic. They’re about people, emotions, and experiences we all relate to, no matter where we’re from. Easy to read and rich in feeling, these stories are a gentle reminder that great storytelling connects us all, one page at a time.

1.From Allegory to Acclaim: The Roaring Lambs by Sreedhar Bevara

Award-winning leadership author and entrepreneur, adviser to Goa’s Innovation Council, and Professor of Practice at BITS Pilani’s Dubai campus, Dr. Sreedhar Bevara’s national bestseller The Roaring Lambs has become one of the most discussed leadership allegories in recent years. Set in the Mau Forest of East Africa, the book uses the jungle as a metaphor to show how power, when abused for short-term gains, disrupts natural order and threatens survival. At its heart is Shuja, a trailblazing lamb who proves that true leadership is rooted not in dominance, but in courage, values, and collective action. The forest’s politics mirror modern corporate and social systems, making the story highly relevant for today’s leaders. Its impact is reflected in media attention, Amazon recognition as a most popular book, and praise from mainstream media and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2.Ridhima Jain: Author of Tryodasham

Ridhima Jain’s journey to authorship is as relatable as it is inspiring. A former software engineer and now a homemaker, Ridhima rediscovered her long-lost love for writing amid the everyday rhythms of motherhood. Raising twins—a girl and a boy—gave her life a new perspective, and encouragement from her husband became the catalyst that transformed a quiet passion into a published debut.

Her first book, Tryodasham, is a fantasy tale rooted in emotion, courage, and destiny. Set in the once-peaceful Kingdom of Nabhasa, the story follows Prince Ekam as darkness descends upon his land and a mysterious prophecy reshapes his fate. Blending imagination with human vulnerability, Tryodasham offers readers a gripping yet accessible escape—perfect for those seeking meaningful stories that travel across worlds while staying deeply human. Her next book is soon going to be launched.

3.Pooja Misra Khaitan: Debut Author of The First Connect

Pooja Misra Khaitan W, debut author of The First Connect, writes with empathy and introspection shaped by a life rich in experience. A former Editor in Chief of The Aware Consumer, she led the Complaints Redressal wing of the Consumer Online Foundation for a decade and earned national recognition for her philanthropic work as Chairperson of Ladies Circle 17, Round Table India. An economics graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University, she hails from Jamshedpur and now resides in Hyderabad.

Her debut novel explores first love, memory, and life defining choices through Kareena, a married woman who reconnects with her first love after seventeen years. Marked by quiet realism and emotional restraint, the novel values silences as much as words. Having sold 6000 copies, this fast-selling title, The First Connect, stands out for its honesty, inviting reflection on destiny, choice, and the enduring impact of the first person who truly sees us.

4.Sapan Saxena: Author of The Oath of Shakuni

Sapan Saxena is a contemporary fiction writer and software engineer based in Noida. His debut novel Finders, Keepers earned critical acclaim, followed by UNNS – The Captivation, a National Bestseller that won multiple awards. His 2021 release The Tenth Riddle became both a critical and mainstream success, featured across 50+ national and regional media platforms. An alumnus of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, Sapan is also a motivational speaker who encourages young minds to read and write. He was ranked among Delhiwire’s Most Influential Authors of 2021.

His latest book, The Oath of Shakuni, co-authored with the late Shri Gufi Paintal, retells the Mahabharata through Shakuni’s perspective, exploring ambition, loss, vengeance, and the fine line between dharma and adharma.

5.Dr. Akanksha Abhishek: Author of Sweet 16

Dr. Akanksha Abhishek is an author, freelance writer, and full-time dentist who seamlessly blends science with emotional insight. Based in Patna, Bihar, she runs the dental clinic The Tooth Doctors while pursuing her passion for writing and psychology. Her debut book, Sweet 16, gently unpacks the emotional turbulence of teenage life, informed by an in-depth survey of over 1,500 school students. Written not as a rigid self-help manual but as a comforting companion, the book encourages self-love, resilience, and self-awareness. With its reflective tone and focus on emotional reset, Sweet 16 is an ideal January read. It offers clarity, compassion, and a meaningful way to begin the year with renewed perspective and emotional balance.

6.Tanmay Agarwal: Author of Dispensers of India's Destiny

Tanmay Agarwal, a Bangalore based corporate professional, stepped into the spotlight with Dispensers of India’s Destiny, an alternate-history political thriller that holds up a mirror to India’s modern history. The novel asks a bold question: what if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose led an unpartitioned India to freedom, but the world was dominated by Axis powers and the subcontinent became a geopolitical chessboard?

Woven through the story are parallel events that echo the real world, familiar moments reframed to reveal new consequences. It follows leaders, revolutionaries, and ordinary citizens as they navigate the hidden costs of unity, sovereignty, and survival. What makes the book compelling is how grounded the stakes feel. It does not rewrite history for spectacle. It uses the “what if” to ask something deeper: who really shapes a nation’s destiny, and what compromises are demanded along the way.

7.Vishwajeet Ranade: Author of Prague

Vishwajeet Ranade is a writer, creator, and TEDx speaker whose work reflects a deep engagement with human emotions, memory, and lived experiences. Originally from Baramati, Maharashtra, his worldview is shaped by an academic journey spanning engineering, neuropsychology, and an MSc from Trinity College Dublin. His debut novel, Prague, is a lyrical, cross-continental love story set in the snow-covered streets of Prague, following two strangers whose brief five-day encounter transforms them forever. Rich with introspection, travel, and emotional vulnerability, the novel captures fleeting connections and unfinished stories. With its quiet pace, reflective mood, and themes of longing and renewal, Prague is a perfect January read as it invites readers to begin the year with stillness, depth, and soulful contemplation.

8.Shikhi Sharma, Author of Unbeatable and Life as it comes