NewEra Mother & Child Hospital Achieves Central India’s First Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant for Thalassemia Major

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Nagpur has witnessed a major medical milestone as NewEra Mother & Child Hospital completed Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant for Thalassemia Major. The young patient, a girl who had been battling the life-threatening blood disorder since early childhood, was discharged this week after a long and courageous journey of treatment and recovery.

The transplant was led by a core team of specialists, including Dr. Atish Bakane, Dr. Priyanka Pawar, and Dr. Anand Bhutada, supported by the hospital’s dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit. The team navigated multiple clinical challenges, demonstrating meticulous planning, technical expertise, and round-the-clock care. The child’s successful recovery marks a turning point for pediatric healthcare in the region, offering new hope to hundreds of families grappling with similar conditions.

Thalassemia Major is a severe inherited blood disorder that requires frequent transfusions and lifelong management. Bone marrow transplant is the only known curative therapy, but the procedure involves considerable risk and demands highly skilled multidisciplinary care. Until now, families from Central India were compelled to travel to metropolitan centers for this complex treatment. The success at NewEra Mother & Child Hospital brings this life-saving option closer to home, reducing both cost and logistical burden for patients.

Hospital leadership played a key role in supporting the project. The directors, Dr. Anand Sancheti, Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Dr. Nidheesh Mishra, and Dr. Shweta Bhutada, congratulated the entire team for the groundbreaking achievement. In a joint message, they praised the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses, and support staff, calling the transplant “a defining moment” for the hospital’s mission to provide advanced pediatric care in Central India.

The patient’s discharge was marked by an emotional moment as she smiled and celebrated with the medical team. Her story has already begun inspiring other families to consider curative treatments rather than lifelong transfusions. Doctors at the hospital say they are receiving an increasing number of inquiries from across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Medical observers note that the achievement positions NewEra Mother & Child Hospital as a center of excellence for pediatric hematology and transplant medicine. The hospital plans to expand its BMT program, offering not only procedures for Thalassemia but also for other blood and immune disorders in children. According to the team, the experience gained in this first transplant has built the confidence and protocols needed for future cases.