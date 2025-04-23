Nipun Narula Represents Alfa Fire in Delegation to Slovakia Lead by President of India

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade and industrial cooperation, Sri Triveni Crafts, a Gurgaon-based fire safety solutions company, was among the select Indian enterprises invited to participate in the B2B delegation to Slovakia, led by the President of India. The visit aimed to strengthen commercial ties between the two nations by facilitating direct interaction between key business players from both sides.

B2B delegations of this nature serve as structured platforms where Indian and foreign business leaders explore potential collaborations, joint ventures, and new market opportunities. The presence of the Presidents of both countries during the event underscores the seriousness of these engagements and reflects a shared commitment to improving the ease of doing business across borders.

The delegation to Slovakia focused on encouraging industrial partnerships and smoother trade transactions, with the goal of fostering deeper economic cooperation. Businesses from sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, and safety were part of the exchange, highlighting areas where Indian industry has global relevance.

Among the Indian companies present was Sri Triveni Crafts, which has been active in the field of fire safety since 2000. The company specializes in manufacturing fire extinguishers and executing turnkey fire safety projects. While the focus of the event remained firmly on building bilateral business relationships, participation by firms like Sri Triveni Crafts also provided an opportunity to showcase India's growing expertise in essential public safety services.

Founder Nipun Narula has led the company through two decades of growth, building a strong foundation in both the public and private sectors. Sri Triveni Crafts has worked on major infrastructure and service projects across India, including associations with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and newer developments such as the Vande Bharat sleeper class.

The company’s involvement in the delegation reflects not only its domestic reputation but also India's broader ambition to position its industrial capabilities — including those in safety and infrastructure — on the global stage. By engaging in cross-border business dialogues and exploring avenues for cooperation, the event aimed to open doors for long-term partnerships that could lead to improved safety infrastructure and technology exchange between India and Slovakia.