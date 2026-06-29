'No Longer an Option but an Imperative': Sagar Adani at London Climate Week as Adani Green Hosts Science Museum Dialogue

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), called for faster electrification to strengthen energy security, affordability, and sustainability while addressing the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue during London Climate Action Week.

Speaking at the Science Museum in London, Adani said renewable energy integrated with storage technologies is essential to delivering reliable, affordable, and round-the-clock clean power.

Hosted by AGEL in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), the event brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders, and climate experts to deliberate on the policies, investments, and infrastructure required to accelerate the global clean energy transition.

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Electrification Is No Longer an Option but an Imperative: Sagar Adani

Addressing the gathering, Sagar Adani said the world faces three defining energy challenges: security, affordability, and sustainability, and argued that electrification offers one of the most effective solutions.

"Energy security, affordability, and sustainability are among the defining challenges of our time. Electrification is emerging as one of the most effective pathways to address all three. For countries seeking resilient growth and greater energy independence, accelerating electrification is no longer an option but an imperative," he said.

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He further stressed that renewable energy alone is not enough unless it is supported by large-scale storage infrastructure.

“Renewable energy reaches its full potential when paired with storage technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs). They make clean power reliable, affordable, and available round the clock,” he added.

Highlights AGEL's 50 GW Renewable Energy Target

Speaking about Adani Green Energy's roadmap, Adani said the company is working towards achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"At Adani Green, we are bringing this vision to life as we advance towards 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, led by the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat, where clean energy is being integrated with large-scale storage."

In his address, he also described India's growing energy demand as one of the defining factors shaping the global energy landscape.

"We must electrify everything, reducing structural dependence on imported energy," he said, adding that India needs an energy backbone supported by renewables, hydro, efficient thermal power, and nuclear energy to ensure reliable baseload supply.

Further, he emphasised that no single company or country can tackle the global energy challenge alone.

"The energy challenge and opportunity in front of India is far greater than any one business group can meet alone. It will require collective action, continued policy innovation, and billions of dollars in financing to deliver energy security, energy affordability, and energy sustainability for all of humanity," he said.

He also credited India's policy environment for enabling rapid infrastructure development, expansion of renewable energy capacity, and increased private investment over the past decade.

Experts Back Electrification Push

The dialogue featured two high-level sessions chaired by Lord Adair Turner, Co-Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, and Nigel Topping, Co-founder of Ambition Loop and Chair of the UK Climate Change Committee.

Lord Turner said, "To build zero-emission economies and limit global warming to manageable levels, we need to electrify as much of the economy as possible while decarbonising electricity generation."

Nigel Topping added that while investment in clean power is accelerating, “the real economic and climate benefits come from electrifying parts of the economy still largely powered by fossil fuels.”



The event concluded with a visit to Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at London's Science Museum. Supported by AGEL, the interactive gallery showcases technologies driving the global transition towards low-carbon energy and has welcomed more than one million visitors since opening in March 2024.