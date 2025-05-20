Nurturing the Nation’s Future: Inside the Movement of Jawahar Bal Manch

In a country where over 30% of the population is below the age of 18, enabling its youth to build a stronger nation by empowering themselves is no longer a noble cause but a national imperative. With the belief that the youth of a nation hold the power to the country’s future, Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), a grassroots organisation, is stepping firmly into this space, fully dedicated to influencing and shaping the hearts and minds of India’s children through boosting creativity, leadership, and social responsibility.

Jawahar Bal Manch took its birth in September 2021 following the success of Jawahar Balajanavedi, formed in 2007, an earlier organisation in Kerala formed with the vision to awaken and nourish the latent talents in children. While the foundations were laid by Balajanavedi, JBM has evolved to respond to the emerging needs of a changing India—retaining its core ideals while embracing new modes of engagement and impact.

"Jawahar Bal Manch is the natural evolution of a dream that began with Jawahar Balajanavedi in Kerala—an initiative rooted in the vision of nurturing young minds with the ideals of creativity, compassion, and civic responsibility. With strong support from the Indian National Congress, what started as a regional movement has today evolved into a nationwide platform dedicated to empowering children as conscious, confident citizens of tomorrow. Our vision is to cultivate in them the values of democracy, secularism, and social justice, while also giving them the space to explore their talents and lead change in their communities. At Jawahar Bal Manch, we believe that children are not just the future—they are the force shaping the present."

— Dr. G.V. Hari, National Chairman, Jawahar Bal Manch

Founded in the inspiring spirit of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru—India’s first Prime Minister and a lifelong champion of children's rights—JBM serves as a platform for children aged 7 to 18 to grow into thoughtful, capable, and politically engaged citizens. The organisation believes in the power of fostering qualities like compassion, secularism, discipline, and civic engagement from a young age, laying the foundation for a stronger nation.

At the heart of JBM lies a vision that goes beyond academic laurels. At the core of its many far-reaching visions, JBM aims to instill democratic and inclusive values while nurturing creativity and self-expression. Through engaging children in activities that encourage them to explore their literary, artistic, cultural, and scientific inclinations in an environment that values dialogue and action, the organisation is shaping a conscious youth for India’s sanguine tomorrow.

The Manch operates on a belief in learning by doing. Whether it’s leading environmental clean-up drives, performing street theatre on social issues, or attending leadership camps, children are provided the tools and space to organize, collaborate, and lead—with adult guidance, not control.

Among its many initiatives, Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, launched on Children’s Day 2023, has already started making an impact. Aimed at spreading love through action, the programme distributes food packets to the needy in major cities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Manipur, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, instilling a culture of empathy and service in young volunteers.

Another innovative initiative is Ding Dong Bell, which began on October 2, 2023. This digital wish-fulfilment program allows children to submit their educational needs—books, stationery, school supplies—via the JBM website. Once verified, these requests are fulfilled, bridging access gaps in a dignified and child-friendly manner.

Leadership development is a cornerstone of JBM’s model. Through workshops and camps like PRARAMBH, children are trained in essential skills such as public speaking, teamwork, critical thinking, and organisational planning. These immersive experiences help children not just dream of change, but lead it.

At a time when societal pressures and digital distractions risk damaging the development of the youth, JBM provides a grounding alternative—a space where children are not only heard, but also empowered to act. They aren’t just passive participants; they are collaborators in shaping the world they want to live in.