Updated 10 September 2025 at 14:17 IST

Nutrela D 2K Chewable Tablets – A Delicious Way To Boost Immunity And Bone Health

Patanjali's Nutrela D 2K Chewable Tablets are a convenient and tasty solution for Vitamin D deficiency.

Reported by: Initiative Desk
Introduction

Vitamin D, often called the “sunshine vitamin,” is vital for bone strength, immunity, and overall health. However, modern lifestyles mean less sun exposure, leading to widespread Vitamin D deficiency. Patanjali’s Nutrela D 2K Chewable Tablets are a convenient and tasty solution.

Why Vitamin D2K Matters

Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol) and D3 (Cholecalciferol) help in:

  • Calcium absorption and bone health
  • Immunity enhancement
  • Muscle strength
  • Reducing the risk of bone-related diseases like osteoporosis

Why Nutrela D 2K Stands Out

  • Chewable Format: Easy to consume, no water needed.
  • Great Taste: Encourages regular use without hesitation.
  • Convenient Dosage: One tablet a day covers your needs.
  • Safe & Effective: Vegetarian-friendly, chemical-free formula.

Benefits at a Glance

  1. Strengthens bones and teeth.
  2. Supports a healthy immune system.
  3. Enhances muscle performance.
  4. Reduces fatigue and low energy caused by a deficiency.

Who Should Take It?

  • People with low sun exposure.
  • Office-goers and indoor professionals.
  • Women above 30 are prone to bone density loss.
  • The elderly with weak bones and joints.

Nutrela D 2K Chewable Tablets provide a modern, easy, and enjoyable way to get your daily Vitamin D intake.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 10 September 2025 at 14:17 IST

