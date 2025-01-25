O! Millionaire, World’s First Green Draw Supporting A Sustainable Future

O! Millionaire , the world’s first green draw, gives players an exciting chance to win big while helping protect the environment. What makes O! Millionaire unique is its focus on sustainability and its approval under the trusted Anjouan license.

The Anjouan license, issued by the government of the Union of Comoros, ensures that companies running online draws follow strict legal and ethical standards. This means O!Millionaire provides a secure, transparent, and trustworthy platform where participants can enjoy playing while supporting a greener future.

Its devotion to sustainability makes it a draw with a meaningful cause. Players can not only participate for prizes, but they also support the Oasis Park Green Initiative, a tree-planting project aimed at creating a greener, more sustainable world.

"Winning starts with a single step—taking a chance! O! Millionaire isn't just about luck; it's about contributing to a greater global cause: the Oasis Park. Every ticket you buy helps make a difference, and every ticket is a chance to change your life. Remember, you can't win if you don't play. Set your budget, believe in your dream, and know that the more you participate, the closer you are to achieving it. Take that step today!" Says Industry Expert with over 30 years of experience, Ralph C. Martin

Why Choose O! Millionaire?

O! Millionaire play an important role in making a positive impact on our planet Earth, through the Oasis Park Green Initiative which focuses on planting over 60 million trees in arid areas globally. Since its inception, the project has already planted 70,000 trees, with 500 more being added each week in India alone. The initiative aims to combat deforestation, wildfires, and other environmental challenges, working to restore vital habitats for wildlife and mitigate the effects of global warming.By purchasing Green Certificates, participants enter the draw and simultaneously contribute to the Oasis Park Green Initiative, which helps plant trees and tackle critical environmental issues.

O! Millionaire Weekly Draw

Every Thursday at 9:30 PM IST, O! Millionaire conducts its live draw, available on YouTube and all its social media channels. Players from across the globe can select 7 numbers of their choice and buy Green Certificates for just ₹590. Each ticket not only enters the 7 numbers draw but also the Raffle ID Draw, guaranteeing a winner who will take home ₹ 23* Lakhs. Players can also opt to Double and Secure the Grand Prize. So far, O! Millionaire have given over ₹ 14 crore in prizes.

About O! Millionaire

O! Millionaire is a unique green draw that allows players to win substantial prizes while actively supporting the global effort to plant trees in arid regions. By participating, players help restore ecosystems and combat climate change. Known for its fair play and transparency, O! Millionaire offers live weekly draws that anyone can tune into.

Accessible from anywhere in the world, O! Millionaire provides an exciting opportunity for those who wish to make a positive impact on the planet while enjoying the chance to win big.