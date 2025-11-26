Obhan & Associates Advises Ace Cardiopathy Solutions on Majority Stake Sale to Entero Healthcare

Obhan & Associates has advised Ace Cardiopathy Solutions Private Limited, a prominent distributor of cardiovascular medical technologies, and its promoter group on the sale of a 60% equity stake to Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, a publicly listed healthcare services company. The transaction values the majority stake between ₹59.30 crore and ₹77.10 crore, subject to customary adjustments including net debt, normalized working capital, and fulfilment of closing conditions.

The strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Entero Healthcare’s expansion plans in the fast-growing medical devices and life sciences segment. The transaction will allow Ace Cardiopathy to scale its business by using Entero Healthcare’s extensive national distribution network, supply-chain capabilities, and established relationships across hospitals and healthcare institutions.

Obhan & Associates provided comprehensive legal advisory support on the deal, covering transaction structuring, drafting and negotiation of definitive documents, regulatory review, and support through closing and post-closing obligations. The transaction was led by Ashima Obhan (Senior Partner), supported by Shuchi Dutta (Senior Associate) and Aakanksha Singh (Associate).