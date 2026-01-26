On the 77th Republic Day, Swami Ramdev Administered the Fivefold Resolve (Panch Pran)

Emphasized indigenous education, indigenous healthcare, indigenous economy, indigenous Sanatan way of life, and a self-reliant, developed India through Swadeshi Stressed the need to make India the world’s largest economic, military, and spiritual power so that the world draws inspiration from India Called for harmony among saints and Shankaracharyas; urged an end to frenzy in the name of varna, caste, community, region, or language Asserted that a strong India will ensure that no one dares to oppress Hindus anywhere in the world Advocated “One nation, one Constitution, one flag, one resolve, one India, a great India” as the path to a healthy, prosperous, organized, and developed nation Urged every individual to use at least ₹10 worth of cow-based products daily to ensure the protection of Gau Mata and Nandi



Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Supreme Head, Swami Ramdev Ji, and General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna Ji, hoisted the national flag at Patanjali Wellness, Phase-2, and extended greetings to the nation on the 77th Republic Day. On this occasion, Swami Ramdev spoke of national service by taking the Fivefold Resolve—indigenous education, indigenous healthcare, indigenous economy, indigenous Sanatan way of life, and building a self-reliant, developed India through Swadeshi.

Swami Ramdev said the world is passing through a very dangerous phase—tariff terrorism in some places, intoxication of power in others, obsession with wealth elsewhere, and religious extremism in many regions.

Even within India, he noted, there are attempts to spread frenzy among followers of Sanatan Dharma by leveling accusations against one another, sometimes in the name of Gau Mata, the Ganga, or religious processions. He cited examples of tariff threats—100% against Canada, 25–50% against India, and even 500% against other countries—highlighting the volatility of the global environment. In such times, he said, to build a strong, great, healthy, prosperous, and united India, the nation must commit itself—on Republic Day—to indigenous education, healthcare, economy, and the Sanatan way of life, placing the highest honor on its Sanatani heritage. Only then, he said, can India emerge as the world’s largest economic, military, political, social, and spiritual power, inspiring the entire world. He reiterated the vision of a self-reliant, developed India through Swadeshi.

Calling upon citizens to take a vow for Swadeshi, Swami Ramdev urged the boycott of Macaulay’s education system and multinational corporations. He said all evils and internal conflicts must be rejected, and India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty must be placed above all else to strengthen the Indian rupee against the dollar. Expressing his aspiration, he said he wishes to see a day when one Indian rupee equals one hundred US dollars—possible only if 140 crore Indians make united and relentless efforts. He observed that while Indians desire global respect for their value, passport, and citizenship, the current reality is that, barring 10–15 countries, major nations do not even allow visa-free entry to Indians. If India is not made powerful, he warned, even friendly nations—from the US and China to Russia—may turn away.

Swami Ramdev further stated that hostile forces are rising in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many parts of the world. On this Republic Day, he urged the nation to take a resolve of dharma and unite like one family to give a befitting reply to anti-India and anti-Sanatan forces. He appealed for harmony—no disputes among saints and Shankaracharyas; no frenzy in the name of Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, or Shudra; no agitation based on caste, community, region, language, or communalism.

Advertisement

“We are all descendants of the same sages, ancestors, and brave men and women; children of one Mother Earth and Bharat Mata,” he said, adding that with this resolve India can compete with the world and achieve victory on every front.

The Yoga Rishi asserted that when India is strong, no one will dare to oppress Hindus anywhere in the world. Drawing a comparison, he said Israel’s strength ensures that no one looks at Jews with ill intent. If India does not become strong, crises will continue to loom and Hindus will continue to suffer wherever they live. To protect Hindus, Hindutva, and Sanatan Dharma globally, he said, the nation must embrace valor and strength.

Advertisement

Marking one year of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Swami Ramdev emphasized the ideal of one nation, one constitution, one flag, one resolve—one India, a great India—as essential for building a healthy, prosperous, organized, and developed country. Therefore, he said, this principle must extend across the nation—whether at the level of law or thought.

On cow protection, Swami Ramdev said Gau Mata should be declared not just the Mother of the Nation but the Mother of the World. However, he asked how this would be achieved in practice. Even if laws are made, he said, cows and bulls will be protected only through cow-based agriculture, consumption of cow-based products like cow ghee and distillates, use of cow-based cleaning agents at home, protection of grazing lands from encroachment, and revival of India as a rishi- and agriculture-centered nation.

If every person uses at least ₹10 worth of cow-based products daily, he estimated, ₹10,000 to ₹10,000 crore could be generated each day to support Gau Mata—only then will cows be saved. He also urged every Hindu to keep at least one cow. He noted that Patanjali serves one lakh cows and appealed to religious leaders and saints to personally care for 1,000 to 10,000—or even 1 lakh—cows, and to mobilize society daily for this cause. He emphasized that leaders must step out of their monasteries and temples, work tirelessly from early morning till late night, and act with sustained effort.

India’s culture, he said, thrives on the fourfold pursuit—dharma, artha, kama, and moksha—through earnest endeavor, not mere rhetoric.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Balkrishna Ji said Republic Day teaches profound lessons. Whenever weaknesses arise, he urged citizens to remember the brave martyrs, revolutionaries, and great personalities because of whom the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day.