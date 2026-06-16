One Million Projects Later: Here's What Five Lakh Ulipsu Students Have Actually Built

There is a Grade 6 student in Coimbatore who came home one evening and explained to his father what collision detection means and why his game was not working without it. His father had no idea what the boy was talking about. But he said something afterward that is worth sitting with: "I could see he had figured something out. That is what I want from school."

That sentence is the simplest description of what Ulipsu is doing across 500 schools and five lakh students in India and six countries. This is not a story about one subject or one skill. It is a story about what happens when a school subject asks a child to do something real, and the child does it.

The problem no one fixed

India's schools have long operated on a single assumption: that every child learns the same things, at the same pace, in the same way. The consequences are visible every day. Motivation drops. Curiosity goes unnourished. A child is asked to choose a life direction at Grade 8 or 9 with almost no real information about what they are actually good at or genuinely drawn to.

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Ulipsu's experience across school deployments identified something important: Grade 5 is the point where students begin forming stronger personal interests and identity preferences — the right moment to begin structured skill discovery, before stream-selection pressure forecloses the question.

Kidvento Education and Research Pvt. Ltd., founded in Mysore in 2017 and headquartered in Bengaluru, built Ulipsu specifically to address that gap. A teacher would get excited, run something interesting for a few months, and then the teacher would leave, or exam season would arrive, and the whole thing would quietly disappear — no measurement, no record. So they built something designed to survive that. Ulipsu runs as a scheduled subject from Class 1 through Class 10, with its own curriculum, its own assessments, and a documented record of what every child has built and learned. That is what separates Ulipsu from every comparable platform: the learning is embedded, measured, and permanent from day one.

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A curriculum built for how children think

The curriculum spans 20 skill domains organised across Core Modules (AI, Coding, Mathematics, Life Skills, Language, Finance and Entrepreneurship), Special Modules (Space Technology, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Design Thinking), and Creative Modules (Graphic Novel, STEM, Yoga, Music, Art and Craft). Before any of this begins, every student completes the Ulipsu Skill Assessment — a validated interest-mapping tool grounded in the Holland Code framework — covering 55 to 70 questions across two grade bands. The data generates the recommendation. The child makes the decision.

Year 1 is deliberately wide — students explore through gamified activities and hands-on projects. Year 2 narrows and deepens, with professional tools and real-world problems. By Year 3, students are reasoning independently, working through non-routine challenges, and building career connections. A student who started in Scratch three years earlier is now in Google Colab, building machine learning models — because that is simply where three years of genuine progression leads. Every module follows the same structure: interactive learning, then assessment, then a submitted project. Nothing advances without documentation.

What the projects actually are

Over a million completed projects have been submitted across 500 schools in 12 Indian states and six countries (company-reported). A Grade 3 student built a Scratch model to predict a coin toss — not by guessing, but by collecting historical data and training the model on what he found. A Grade 9 student in Mumbai built a model forecasting ice cream sales based on atmospheric temperature. A Grade 8 student in Varanasi trained a supervised machine learning model to classify vehicles by colour, wheel count, and size — and can explain exactly what that phrase means because she built it herself.

In Khammam, a Class 7 student found a design problem on the street where she lives, prototyped a solution, and presented it as a formally assessed deliverable. In Finance and Entrepreneurship, a Grade 9 student applied SWOT analysis to a real company, mapped findings onto a complete Business Model Canvas — the same framework used in boardrooms, applied by a fifteen-year-old who had to make it work on real data. These are not exceptional students. They are students who had a subject that asked them to do something real, week after week, and kept records of what they did.

The intelligence layer

Nine years of working inside schools made one question unavoidable: once you have spent three years paying close attention to a child — what they build, how they learn, where they consistently perform — what do you actually do with all of that? Ulipsu's answer is an AI and machine learning layer that monitors student growth through 1,000 to 1,200 annual touchpoints. It builds a Skill Intelligence Layer: an evidence-based profile of what each student enjoys, excels at, and which future pathways suit them. What comes back is not a suggestion based on parental assumptions or a form filled out at age thirteen. It is a recommendation built from years of observed behaviour.

Personalised assessment feedback, a beyond-classroom learning companion, and intelligent project scoring are now in active development.

The business — and what comes next

The programme carries international accreditation from ISTE and STEM.org, active across 127 and 80 countries respectively. To date, 128,644 certifications have been issued — each tied to a completed, assessed project, not participation. Ulipsu ran more than 500 Skill Darbar community events in FY 2024-25, where students present their work to their families. More than 200,000 parents attended (company-reported). One parent, who had watched her twelve-year-old explain her project, describe what worked, and field questions calmly, said: "I have attended many school events. But I have never seen anything like that."

Between 2022 and 2024, the edtech sector's collapse revealed how fragile consumer-facing models were. Kidvento's customers have always been the school, not the family. Schools renewed because outcomes were documented and visible. That structural fact is why Kidvento enters FY 2026-27 as an EBITDA-positive business (company-reported), with 2.5x growth in school bookings. The company reported Rs 9 crore in revenue for FY 2024-25, with a Rs 20 crore target for FY 2025-26, and has raised $6 million in total capital (company-reported). The platform is active in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with Africa and Southeast Asia as the next expansion markets.

According to UDISE+ data, India has approximately 1.5 million schools. Ulipsu is in 500 of them. Five lakh students across 12 Indian states and six countries came to school, built something from scratch, submitted it, and came back the following week to do it again. What the AI layer is doing now is learning how to read what that foundation actually contains — and use it to tell each child something true about themselves. Not a guess. Not a form. A picture built from years of paying attention.