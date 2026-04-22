One Year On - India's Operation Sindoor: Shadow Lines, Drone Power, and the New Great Game

As India remembers April 2025 Pahalgam Attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said "India will never bow down" and has paid his tribute to the victims of Pahalgam today and as Indian Armed Forces reaffirms strong repsonse and justice.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, with reported casualties exceeding 100 militants.

The campaign prompted Pakistani drone activity and shelling, sparking a brief four-day confrontation before a ceasefire was established on May 10 after discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations. Indian senior commanders described the operation as a demonstration of coordinated power across the country’s armed forces.

Nur Khan Airbase in Pakistan, a key military hub, was targeted in a strategic strike that disrupted the army’s command and the runway’s operations, marking a pivotal turning point moment in Ops Sindoor.

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On July 28, elite PARA units conducted a covert assault over challenging terrain, covering roughly 93 kilometers on foot across ten hours. In the ensuing engagement, militants connected to the Baisaran valley attack were neutralized and Killed - The Forces Named it as Operation Mahadev.

Dr. Karthik Narayanan, Sr. Research Expert - UAV Drone technologist and aero-modeller, has long pursued national service through aviation innovation.

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Remembering One year of Pahalgam, Dr Karthik Narayanan said religious targeting with victims identified being shot which triggered Ops Sindhoor and said his heart goes out to all the innocent familes who lost their loved ones and India has never forgotten and shall not let terrorists dictate terms.

His work on Operation Sindhoor earned a Best Drone Technology Award in 2025, presented in New Delhi by the Defense Minister of State and acknowledged by Union ministers. Dr.Narayanan’s contributions are highlighted as a national asset in UAV research, with former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath noting the significance of his work in Ops Sindhoor as case studies for future operations.

He has developed long-range reconnaissance drones, AI-driven surveillance platforms, and rapid-deployment unmanned units. His efforts have supported multiple national operations and earned him recognition for drone technology leadership, including a Best Drone Technology Award. His work spans from Leh-Ladakh to the Northern Command, drawing acclaim for UAV testing and deployment.

As a part of the Army’s post-Operation Sindoor push to build its next generation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators.

Drones, once limited to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles, are now central to battlefield operations, delivering low-cost surveillance and precision strikes while compressing decision timelines.

During Operation Sindoor, Army units deployed UAVs for surveillance, targeting and loitering munition strikes, allowing tactical formations to generate a real-time battlefield picture with reduced dependence on higher headquarters.

The Army began setting up these labs about two years ago across infantry formations and independent brigades to standardise training and build a steady pipeline of operators.

Dr. Karthik Narayan’s story reflects a deep commitment to national safety, shaped by early community service and a drive to leverage technology for public good. Colleagues describe him as a professional who blends purpose with compassion in his work.