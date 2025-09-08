Onlive Server Unveils New AMD And Intel-Powered Dedicated Plans In India For Superior Speed

Onlive Server, a world leader in hosting solutions, is excited to announce the start of its India Dedicated Server Hosting service. It offers businesses in India and around the world powerful, secure, and scalable hosting solutions that are tailored to meet the growing demand for high-performance infrastructure.

Businesses in India are looking for hosting solutions that are both reliable and compliant as the country's digital economy grows at an unprecedented rate. Cheap Dedicated Server India is designed to do just that, making sure that businesses can meet their operational needs while also following local data residency rules.

Important Features of Dedicated Server Hosting in India

Indian Dedicated Server Hosting is made for businesses that need the best performance, scalability, and security. The service comes with a lot of useful features:

• Operating System: Customers can choose between Linux and Windows, which gives them the freedom to choose the one that best fits their business needs.

• Processor Options: Choose from Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, or AMD EPYC processors with up to 128 CPU cores. These processors have the power to handle even the most demanding applications and workloads.

• RAM: This solution can handle high-memory apps, databases, and virtualised environments with ease, thanks to its 768 GB of RAM. This makes it the best choice for operations that use a lot of resources.

• Storage Options: Businesses can choose between HDD, SSD, or NVMe storage, which gives them the option of cheap storage or super-fast access for high-performance tasks.

• Bandwidth: It has up to 3Gbps of bandwidth, which speeds up data transfers and lowers latency for users all over the world.

• Traffic: This solution can handle up to 30TB of traffic, making it great for businesses that get a lot of traffic or must deal with a lot of data.

• Setup Time: You can set up the India Dedicated Hosting service in just a few minutes, which means it can be up and running quickly with little downtime.

• Server Management: This is a fully managed service, which means that it takes care of configuring, updating, securing, and optimising the servers so that businesses can focus on their main tasks.

Hosting solutions that are cheap and can grow with your business

Dedicated servers in India plans are very affordable, starting at only $139 per month. The pricing structure makes it a good choice for businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large corporations. It also lets businesses upgrade their resources as needed. As companies grow, they can easily add more dedicated server prices in India or CPU cores, RAM, or storage space to their servers. This makes sure that their hosting environment can keep up with their needs.

Mr. Naveen Rajput, CEO of Onlive Server, said, "India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, and businesses in the region need hosting solutions that are reliable, secure, and scalable." “We're excited to offer our India Dedicated Hosting solution, which is made to give local businesses the performance they need to stay competitive while also following Indian data residency rules.”

India Dedicated Hosting Use Cases

India Dedicated Server Hosting is great for many different types of businesses because it can handle a wide range of needs and is flexible. Some common uses are:

• E-Commerce: Companies that do e-commerce need quick access to data and the ability to handle a lot of traffic during sales or promotions. It has a lot of bandwidth and can add more resources as needed. This makes it possible for people to shop online without any problems.

• Gaming: Game developers and gaming companies can host multiplayer game servers or platforms on dedicated infrastructure. This makes sure that gamers have fast connections and better performance.

• Financial Services: Banks, fintech startups, and insurance companies need safe hosting solutions that can keep private financial information safe while also meeting compliance standards. It is the best choice for the financial sector because it offers fully managed services and local data residency.

• Media and Entertainment: Its high bandwidth and storage options can help streaming services and media platforms deliver content smoothly to large audiences.

• Companies that offer SaaS: Its powerful infrastructure makes sure that Software-as-a-Service apps are always available and responsive, giving customers a great experience.

About Onlive Server

It is one of the best companies in the world for hosting solutions, such as dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting, and more. It has data centres in important places all over the world and provides businesses of all sizes with safe, scalable, and fast hosting services. It helps businesses grow and do well in a world that is becoming increasingly digital.

For more information, visit: https://onliveserver.com/cheap-dedicated-server-hosting/

Contact Information:

Onlive Server Private Limited

Location: TF 12, Mahalaxmi Metro Tower, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India

Postal code: 201010