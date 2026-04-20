Ospree Duty Free Marks Two-Year Milestone with #CelebratingTWOgether Coastal Carnival Celebration

Ospree Duty Free, one of India’s leading travel retail operators, celebrated its second anniversary with a vibrant, carnival-themed experience titled #CelebratingTWOgether, bringing together partners, collaborators and special guests for a unique coastal celebration. Held on 24 March, the milestone event reflected the brand’s philosophy of collaboration, connection and shared journeys within the travel retail ecosystem.

The celebrations began at Princess Dock, one of Mumbai’s historic maritime hubs and an important gateway to the Konkan coastline. Guests were welcomed into an energetic atmosphere before embarking on a scenic ferry journey, where music and carnival-inspired entertainment set the tone for the evening. The experience featured a traditional Koli dance celebrating Mumbai’s coastal heritage, followed by a vibrant samba parade and high-energy percussion performances that created a lively and immersive start to the celebrations.

The experience continued at Mandwa–Alibaug, where the festivities unfolded against the tranquil coastal backdrop of the Arabian Sea. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed into an elevated celebration at Soulinaire by Taj, where the evening transitioned into an exclusive soirée with curated culinary experiences and music. A highlight of the evening was the anniversary cake-cutting ceremony marking Ospree Duty Free’s two-year milestone, followed by a high-energy DJ-led celebration.

Ospree’s anniversary celebration also featured a spectacular drone show that illuminated the night sky, tracing the brand’s inspiring journey and celebrating the people who have contributed to its success. The showcase served as a heartfelt tribute to Ospree’s teams, partners, and collaborators, with special acknowledgement of partner brands that have stood by the brand as strong pillars and played a defining role in shaping Ospree’s story.

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The evening further featured a celebratory champagne tower toast, symbolising Ospree Duty Free’s journey and achievements over the past two years. The occasion also recognised valued partner brands including The Spirit of Kashmyr Vodka, Rampur Distillery, Jägermeister, Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Indri Whisky, Travel Blue, Moët & Chandon, The Dalmore, Cointreau and Tequila Corralejo.

Conceptualised as more than a celebration, #CelebratingTWOgether symbolised Ospree Duty Free’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and memorable experiences. The anniversary milestone reflects the brand’s continued focus on collaboration, innovation, and strengthening relationships across the travel retail ecosystem as it looks ahead to the next phase of growth.