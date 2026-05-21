Oxysure Go Portable Oxygen Concentrator Expert Review (2026) – Pros & Cons

The portable oxygen concentrator market in India has seen rapid growth in recent years, with users increasingly prioritising lightweight portability, airline compatibility, long battery backup, quieter operation, and reduced maintenance dependency.

The Oxysure Go Portable Oxygen Concentrator is positioned as a travel-focused portable oxygen concentrator that combines advanced engineering features with compact portability and user convenience.

What particularly makes the Oxysure Go stand out is its combination of user-replaceable sieve beds, high-altitude capability, ultra-fast charging, lightweight construction, and consistent oxygen purity — features commonly associated with significantly more expensive international portable oxygen concentrators.

User-Replaceable Sieve Beds

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One of the biggest highlights of the Oxysure Go is its user-replaceable sieve bed technology — a feature rarely available in this segment.

Most portable oxygen concentrators require service-centre intervention for sieve bed replacement, resulting in downtime and additional servicing dependency. Oxysure Go allows users to independently replace sieve beds within minutes using the provided access key.

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This makes maintenance easier and more practical for users who travel frequently or rely on oxygen therapy regularly.

The concentrator uses French CECA molecular sieve material and incorporates vertically positioned sieve beds — an advanced engineering design widely used in international oxygen concentrators for improved airflow efficiency, durability, and long-term performance.

Price

The Oxysure Go is priced approximately between ₹1.40 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh depending on battery configuration and package options.

At this pricing, the device targets users looking for an advanced portable oxygen concentrator experience without compromising on quality, engineering, portability, or features. Considering the inclusion of airline compatibility, user-replaceable sieve beds, high-altitude operation, and fast charging, the overall value proposition appears highly competitive within the Indian market.

High Altitude Travel

A major advantage of the Oxysure Go is its ability to operate at altitudes up to 13,123 feet — significantly higher than many portable oxygen concentrators that typically support altitudes between 7,500 and 10,000 feet.

This makes the device particularly suitable for users travelling to hilly and mountainous regions or taking long-haul flights where cabin altitude performance becomes important.

Light Weight

Portability remains one of the strongest aspects of the Oxysure Go.

The concentrator weighs approximately 1.6 kg without battery and around 1.98 kg with a single battery installed, making it easy to carry during daily movement and travel. Its compact dimensions allow it to fit comfortably within one hand while maintaining a highly travel-friendly design.

The included sling bag and optional backpack further improve carrying convenience during outdoor use and travel.

Oxygen Purity and Performance

The Oxysure Go supports five pulse flow settings while maintaining oxygen purity levels of 93% ± 3% across all settings from 1 to 5.

The device is suitable for physician-prescribed oxygen therapy requirements in patients managing respiratory conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic respiratory disorders.

The concentrator is engineered for stable oxygen delivery along with consistent performance during extended use.

Battery Backup & Charging Time

Battery performance is another strong area for the Oxysure Go.

The device can provide up to 10 hours of battery backup with dual batteries under suitable usage conditions and backup changes based on flow settings.

Each battery can reportedly recharge fully in approximately two hours, making it one of the faster-charging portable oxygen concentrators in its segment.

The concentrator also includes battery indicators that help users easily monitor remaining power levels during travel and usage.

Service Support and Warranty

Oxysure Go comes with a three-year warranty on the concentrator, reinforcing its positioning as a long-term respiratory support device.

The company provides PAN India home service support across more than 50 cities. In areas where direct service support may be limited, pickup and drop assistance is also available during the warranty period.

This level of after-sales support can be particularly valuable for elderly users and patients living outside major metro cities.

Oil-Free Compressor Design

The Oxysure Go uses a high-performance oil-free compressor engineered for continuous 24x7 operation.

Oil-free compressor technology helps reduce maintenance requirements while supporting cleaner operation and long-term durability. The system is designed to provide reliable oxygen generation during prolonged daily usage.

Approvals: FDA, CDSCO & CE Certified

The Oxysure Go is FDA approved, CDSCO registered, and CE certified, reflecting compliance with recognised quality and safety standards for medical oxygen concentrators.

These certifications are important indicators of manufacturing quality, device safety, and international compliance standards.

Airline Use

The concentrator is FAA-compliant for airline use, making it suitable for both domestic and international air travel.

FAA compatibility is an important requirement for users who need oxygen support during flights and travel-related mobility.

What’s in the Box

The Oxysure Go package includes:

Oxysure Go Portable Oxygen Concentrator

AC Adapter

Car Charger

Nasal Cannula

Sling Bag

Universal Adapter

2–5 Extra Filters

Battery

User Manual

Key for User-Replaceable Sieve Beds

Charger Storage Pouch

Optional Backpack (available separately)

Vertical Sieve Bed Column Placement

The concentrator uses vertically positioned sieve bed columns — an engineering layout commonly used in global portable oxygen concentrators.

Vertical placement helps optimise airflow dynamics, improve cooling efficiency, and support longer sieve bed lifespan compared to conventional layouts.

Sound Level

The Oxysure Go operates at approximately 38 dB at pulse setting 2 and around 49 dB at pulse setting 5.

This relatively quiet operation helps improve comfort during prolonged indoor and nighttime use.

Designed for 24x7 Use

The concentrator is engineered for continuous 24x7 operation, making it suitable for users requiring long-duration oxygen therapy support throughout the day and night.

The oil-free compressor system and advanced airflow engineering further support long-term continuous usage reliability.

Pros

User-replaceable sieve beds reduce servicing dependency and downtime

Lightweight and compact design suitable for travel and daily mobility

FAA-compliant for airline travel

Operates at altitudes up to 13,123 feet

Oxygen purity maintained at 93% ± 3% across all pulse settings

Fast charging with up to 10-hour battery backup using dual batteries

Oil-free compressor designed for continuous 24x7 operation

Relatively quiet operation for a portable oxygen concentrator

Vertical sieve bed placement designed for improved airflow efficiency and durability

Includes useful travel accessories such as sling bag, car charger, and universal adapter

PAN India service support with pickup and drop assistance in selected areas

FDA approved, CDSCO registered, and CE certified

Cons

First-time elderly users may require initial guidance for operation and battery management

Backpack costs extra

Worth Buying?

For users looking for a portable oxygen concentrator with lightweight portability, airline compatibility, long battery backup, user-replaceable sieve beds, and high-altitude performance, the Oxysure Go presents a strong overall package.