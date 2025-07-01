PAC Cosmetics: Making High Quality Makeup Products Easily Accessible To Indian Consumers

In a world where beauty trends change with every scroll, one Indian brand has quietly built a movement rooted in quality, consistency, and cultural relevance. PAC Cosmetics, once known primarily among professional makeup artists for its high-performance brushes and tools, has now emerged as a formidable force in the Indian beauty space, redefining what Indian beauty brands are capable of.

Established in 2018 and born out of a dream first envisioned by Ramesh Jain in 2006, PAC (short for Professional Artist Cosmetics) began with a singular mission: to offer premium makeup essentials tailored for Indian consumers, but developed with international precision. Our current founder, Bonish Jain, son of Ramesh Jain carried this vision forward, transforming PAC from a niche brand for pro artists into a reputable name in the beauty category, trusted by both professionals and everyday makeup lovers.

What began as a brand focused on brushes and beauty tools has since expanded into a full-spectrum cosmetic label, offering everything from transfer-proof lipsticks and foundations for every skin tone to setting sprays, eyeliners, blushes, and beyond. But PAC's real success lies not just in its wide product range—it’s in its formula: a careful blend of innovation, inclusivity, and intention.

PAC’s rise comes at a pivotal moment, standing out as a trusted and pioneering brand amid India’s rapidly evolving beauty and personal care landscape. The color cosmetics segment alone is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by Gen Z and millennial consumers who seek performance, personalization, and affordability in equal measure. As demand surges for locally relevant yet globally benchmarked products, PAC is uniquely positioned to lead.

Unlike many brands that merely adapt international products to Indian markets, PAC flips the script. All research, development, and testing are done abroad, but with one purpose—creating products exclusively for Indian skin tones, textures, and climates. From the humid streets of Mumbai to the dry air of Delhi, PAC’s products are built to perform in every setting, offering global-quality results at accessible prices.

At the core of PAC’s journey is the Jain family, each member playing a unique role in the brand’s growth. Bonish, the current founder of PAC, leads business development. His brother Romil Jain, a Chartered Accountant, brought financial foresight and operational structure when he joined as Co-Director in 2019. That same year, Bonish’s wife, Vaishnavi Jain—a professional makeup artist—stepped in as Head of Product Development. Her real-world insights have helped ensure every PAC product delivers both artistry and utility.

This family-run brand has achieved what many legacy companies aspire to: creating a brand that feels personal, relatable, and aspirational all at once. From the vanity tables of influencers to the kits of celebrity MUAs, PAC’s growing presence is fueled not by over-the-top advertising, but by community trust and performance-driven results.

Today, PAC Cosmetics is more than a beauty brand—it’s a representation of India’s evolving beauty identity. It reflects a generation that celebrates bold expression, diversity, and homegrown pride. With plans to deepen its retail footprint and broaden its B2C reach, PAC continues to lead a beauty revolution that began with brushes—and now empowers millions to feel like icons.