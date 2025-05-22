As the current Chief Justice is scheduled to retire in July 2025, a silent but intense power struggle has begun behind closed doors. Credible judicial insiders report that two senior judges are fiercely manipulating the government, each maneuvering to secure the top position in the judiciary.

The Iron-Fisted Judge and his Controversial Conquest

Within the legal circles of Colombo, particularly in Hulftsdorp, it’s no secret that Justice Padman Surasena, widely known for his disciplinarian and rather rigid image, rose to become President of the Court of Appeal under questionable circumstances.

Political Ties Behind the Persona

Despite projecting an image of absolute authority, it is well-known among legal professionals that Padman Surasena’s rise was heavily influenced by political connections. His access to the residence of former President Maithripala Sirisena on Paget Road was reportedly facilitated by a mysterious figure known as “Japan Indika.”

Loyalty Rewarded

While serving as chairman of Maithripala’s “Presidential Commission to Investigate Serious Fraud and Corruption,” Padman Surasena recommended the stripping of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s civic rights. In what many view as a political reward for his loyalty, Former President Maithripala Sirisena bypassed multiple senior candidates to appoint Surasena as President of the Court of Appeal, an act widely condemned as overt political favoritism.

Allegations of Judicial Misconduct and Controversial Rulings A Culture of Intimidation in the Courtroom

Padman Surasena whose meteoric rise is widely attributed to his time spent “warming chairs,” at Paget Road, is infamous within legal circles for his domineering behavior in court. Members of the Hulftsdorp bar frequently recount instances of Surasena berating junior lawyers in open court as well as arbitrarily dismissing significant cases, thus, fostering a climate of fear and injustice.

The 2018 “50-Day Government” Controversy

One of the most contentious episodes of Padman Surasena’s judicial career came during his tenure as President of the Court of Appeal. In a highly criticized ruling, he suspended the cabinet of the short-lived 2018 “50-Day Government,” a move that directly favored then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was fighting to retain his post. Legal insiders suggest that this decision was not without political strings. As a quid pro quo, Ranil is believed to have lobbied the Constitutional Council to ensure Padman Surasena’s elevation to the Supreme Court. Ranil’s eventual reinstatement as Prime Minister was reportedly sealed through backroom political dealings.

Backroom Dealings and Judicial Collusion

According to insiders, a visibly anxious Maithripala Sirisena, known for his aversion to legal battles, privately summoned the very Padman Surasena he had elevated through questionable means. In a desperate attempt to reverse his own political gamble, Maithripala instructed Padman Surasena to dismantle the newly installed cabinet he himself had appointed. Obediently following orders, he issued a ruling that effectively stayed Mahinda Rajapaksa’s cabinet and reinstated Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration.

This act of behind-the-scenes betrayal remained known only to Maithripala and Padman Surasena, until political observers began to connect the dots. In what many view as a calculated return of favor, Ranil later chose not to pursue any legal actions against Maithripala, despite the clear recommendations in the Easter Sunday Commission Report to prosecute him. Padman Surasena, meanwhile, has gained a reputation for aligning himself with rather powerful political figures, especially given his well-documented ties to Former President Maithripala as well as his role in aiding Former President Ranil through that connection.

Padman Surasena has become a classic textbook example of political adaptability, an expert in shifting loyalties to stay aligned with whoever is the most powerful.

From Protégé to Power Player

Once a close confidant of Maithripala Sirisena, Padman Surasena enjoyed exceptional privileges under his administration. It was through this connection, and with the backing of Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Constitutional Council, that he secured his elevation to the Supreme Court.

Turning on his Benefactor

In a move widely seen as betrayal, Padman Surasena later ruled in a fundamental rights case that led to Maithripala’s eviction from the Paget Road residence, ironically, the very place he had visited repeatedly while seeking political favors and career advancement.

A New Alignment

Despite Padman Surasena’s checkered and rather controversial past, it is now widely rumored that he is actively cultivating ties with the current ruling powers, once again positioning himself to benefit from the changing political winds.

A Career Built on Political Opportunism

Parliamentary insiders have long observed Padman Surasena’s remarkable ability to align himself with whichever political power is on the rise, a talent that has allowed him to maintain influence and continuous success, often at the expense of more qualified and principled judges.

When Ranil Wickremesinghe sought judicial intervention to suspend the cabinet of the short-lived 50-day government, it was Padman Surasena’s bench at the Court of Appeal that granted the order. In return, Maithripala Sirisena recommended him for elevation to the Supreme Court. Ranil and his loyalists in the Constitutional Council swiftly approved the appointment.

Yet, in a twist marked by betrayal, Padman Surasena, once the recipient of exceptional political patronage, has since earned a reputation as the ultimate backstabber, known for turning against those who enabled his rise.

Troubling shadows Over His Past

Military Discharge

Within Hulftsdrop’s legal community, Padman Surasena is often referred to as an “inhumane judge,” a reflection not just of his courtroom demeanor, but also of unresolved concerns from his early life. He was allegedly discharged from the Kotelawala Defense Academy on mental health grounds, raising serious questions about his psychological suitability for the highest judicial office.

Family Tragedy and Alleged Bias

Padman Surasena’s father was reportedly murdered during the JVP insurgency had led to widespread speculation that he harbors a personal vendetta, reflected in his perceived harshness toward criminal defendants.

Quiet Promises and Political Bargains

Whispers now circulate that Padman Surasena has struck a covert deal with the current administration, allegedly offering favorable rulings in exchange for support in securing the Chief Justice post.