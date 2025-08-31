Param Sundari Movie Review-Love in the Time of Algorithms, An Adorable Rom-Com

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Rating – 3.5

Let's face it — these days, dating can seem like scrolling through a never-ending buffet of groomed selfies, doctored bios, and commitment-shy small talk. But imagine if, rather than swiping your way through love, you just. Spoke to anyone? Param Sundari, the absolutely delightful directorial credit of Tushar Jalota, doesn't do anything that's radically new to the rom-com platter — but that's precisely its strength. It doesn't have to. It's not here to wow you with high-concept surprises. It's here to make you feel again.

Against the backdrop of apps, algorithms, and cringe-worthy startup jargon, Param Sundari whispers over the din to tell us a plain truth: love is awkward, slow, and frequently shows up without push notifications.

The film is about Param (Sidharth Malhotra), an urbane, self-satisfied tech entrepreneur developing a soulmate-finding app. When his father (a riotously funny Sanjay Kapoor in full dad-mode) dares him to try his own app to find love within 30 days, Param meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a no-nonsense, astoundingly down-to-earth Malayali girl who meets every algorithmic tickbox — and still manages to outsmart the system completely.

What ensues is not your standard rom-com run to the altar. It's a subtle, cringe-worthy, low-key, stunning love story with misunderstanding, vulnerability, and slow-burning affection. The kind of romance that develops between the lines, not in sweeping words.

Sidharth Malhotra is in top shape — laid-back, witty, and just as seriously defective as he needs to be. But it's Janhvi Kapoor who really blows you away. She's mesmerizing as Sundari, giving a performance that is at once grounded, incandescent, and vulnerable. Her acting isn't merely real — it's inhabited. You don't just watch her, you believe her. Their chemistry is the sort that doesn't blow its top on screen — it bubbles along quietly, drawing you in all the more as the movie goes on.

The supporting cast adds rich layers of fun and warmth. Sanjay Kapoor is an absolute riot with his zingers and exaggerated exasperation. Manjot Singh brings his usual comic charm, Inayat Verma is impossibly sweet, while Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar add emotional weight to Sundari’s side of the world.

Visually, the film is a treat. From the caffeine-charged chaos of Delhi’s tech scene to the tranquil, breathtaking beauty of Kerala’s backwaters, every frame feels intentional. The costumes cleverly echo the characters: Sundari’s graceful saris versus Param’s urban casuals. And the cinematography doesn’t just capture locations — it captures moods.

And oh, the soundtrack. A dream playlist for hopeless romantics and playlist collectors everywhere. From the flirtatious Sunn Pardesiya to the emotionally charged Sunn Mere Yaar Ve, the soundtrack rides beautifully through the film, complementing every pulse of the story. Sundari Ke Pyar Mein is already leading reels and playlists — an earworm in the best possible way.

Made by Maddock Films, Param Sundari is not attempting to dunk all over contemporary love or make fun of dating culture. It is just presenting an alternative — a world where vulnerability is not a flaw but a strength. Where love is messy and slow and, in the way, — and still absolutely worth it.

Param Sundari is a big ol' hug, fuzzy and warm, masquerading as a film. It's a rom-com that doesn't merely get you cheering for the couple but gets you cheering for love in general. So, if your thumbs are spent from swiping or your heart needs a little old-school revival, let this movie be your digital detox. No algorithm necessary — just press play and feel something genuine.