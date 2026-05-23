Paras Health Hosts ‘Umeed Ke Sitare’ to Celebrate the Spirit of Cancer Survivors

Some battles live on even after they are won. These battles are usually fought in hospital rooms, through sleepless nights. Cancers leave scars that are hard to ignore, but at the same time, these scars become the symbol of strength and resilience.

Paras Health's flagship initiative, 'Umeed Ke Sitare’ in Gurugram, Haryana, to honour the survivors' journey. They have beautifully brought together cancer survivors, doctors, caregivers, and healthcare teams.

The initiative is seen as the extension of Paras Health’s Umeed Ke Sitare campaign. It was created to celebrate the lives of the survivors who have gone through immense physical and emotional turmoil. The initiative is more than just a recognition, but an overall system that gives confidence to every person who is involved in this fight. Including support systems and medical teams.

The event acted as the reminder bell to the world, delivering the message that "cancer treatment is not only about medical support but also about compassion, encouragement, emotional strength.

Advertisement

The programme was also created to spread public awareness around early signs of cancer, cancer prevention and treatment. Cancer cases are increasing across every part of the country with this troubling situation. Experts have stated that having a proper oncology ecosystems that has the combination of medical support with emotional and psychological care.

Managing Director, Paras Health Dr. Dharminder Nagar have said that “India is witnessing a significant rise in the cancer burden, and with it comes an urgent responsibility for healthcare institutions to continuously advance the standards of oncology care. The future of cancer treatment lies in precision — precision in diagnosis, precision in clinical decision-making, and precision in delivering personalised treatment pathways that improve both survival and quality of life.

Advertisement

At Paras Health, we have built a strong multidisciplinary oncology ecosystem led by highly experienced oncologists, advanced technologies, and integrated clinical expertise across surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. But beyond clinical excellence, we firmly believe that every cancer journey is deeply human.

Through ‘Umeed Ke Sitare’, we are not only honouring survivors for their courage and resilience, but also reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every patient feels seen, supported, and cared for at every stage - from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and rehabilitation. For us, healing goes beyond medicine; it is about restoring hope, dignity, confidence, and the ability to look at life again with strength and optimism.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, Paras Health Mr. Vineet Aggarwal “As the cancer burden continues to grow across India, healthcare systems must evolve beyond conventional treatment models and build patient-centric ecosystems that combine clinical excellence with compassionate continuity of care. Today, oncology care is not only about treating disease; it is equally about enabling patients and survivors to navigate one of the most challenging phases of their lives with confidence, support, and dignity.

At Paras Health, we remain deeply committed to strengthening our oncology services through advanced infrastructure, leading oncologists, multidisciplinary collaboration, and precision-driven treatment approaches that improve outcomes and patient experience alike. Equally important is our effort to ensure that survivors remain at the heart of every conversation around cancer care.

‘Umeed Ke Sitare’ reflects this philosophy. It is a platform that acknowledges the extraordinary strength of survivors and their families, while creating a culture where stories of resilience, recovery, and hope are celebrated openly. We believe survivors deserve not just successful treatment, but continued emotional support, recognition, rehabilitation, and the reassurance that they are never alone in their journey

The event also shows a shift in India's healthcare sector towards more compassionate treatment model. It is a change towards brighter future, a future that is more than just about curing, it is about healing. Regaining the life patients had before cancer came into their lives as unwanted guest. The oncology care is becoming advanced and at the same time equal importance is being given to empathy, counselling.